How to make the switch from winter to summer curtains: Top cotton and linen picks

The change from winter to summer at home rarely happens immediately and usually is a transition as the summer heat kicks in. The sun lingers longer, the afternoon light grows brighter, and suddenly those heavy winter curtains begin to feel like a wool coat in May.

Light cotton and sheer curtains filter sunshine through an open window, instantly giving the room a breezy summer feel.(Pexels.com)

Curtains can easily shape the mood of a room. In winter, they hold warmth and soften cold drafts. In summer, the role shifts. The need of the hour becomes simple. Let the light in, keep the room cooler, and give the room an easy, airy feel that mirrors the season outside.

If your windows still carry thick winter drapes, a seasonal swap can refresh the entire space. Small changes in fabric, colour, and layering can instantly make a room feel lighter and more relaxed.

Quick guide to switching your curtains for summer

Step What to Do Why It Helps Choose lighter fabrics Replace thick velvet or dense curtain blends with breathable cotton, linen, or voile. These fabrics allow air to pass through the room and soften the sunlight instead of blocking it. Pick lighter colours Move toward creams, pale greys, soft beiges, and gentle pastels. Lighter shades reflect sunlight and make the room feel cooler and brighter. Layer smartly Use sheer curtains closest to the window and add a light-filtering panel in front. Layering gives you better control of brightness throughout the day. Measure the sunlight Notice which windows receive strong afternoon sun. Use slightly thicker light-filtering curtains there. This prevents rooms from heating up while still allowing natural light inside. Wash and store winter curtains properly. Clean winter curtains before packing them away and store them in a dry space. Clean storage keeps the fabric fresh and ready for the colder months.

What actually changes in the room

Once the lighter curtains go up, the atmosphere of the room shifts almost instantly. Cotton and linen panels allow sunlight to filter through gently, creating a softer glow across the room. Voile curtains add an airy quality that works beautifully in living rooms and bedrooms that already receive plenty of daylight.

Colour also plays an important role. Pale neutrals and soft shades spread light across the space rather than forming harsh, bright spots. The room appears more open and calm.

Layering adds practicality. Morning light can stay bright and cheerful through the sheer curtain. When the afternoon sun grows stronger, pulling the light filtering panel across the window softens the glare without making the room feel closed.

A small seasonal ritual that works

{{^usCountry}} Switching curtains twice a year might seem like a minor household task, yet it can completely change how a room feels. Thick winter fabrics serve their purpose during colder months, yet summer calls for something lighter and more relaxed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Switching curtains twice a year might seem like a minor household task, yet it can completely change how a room feels. Thick winter fabrics serve their purpose during colder months, yet summer calls for something lighter and more relaxed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Clean the winter curtains before storing them. Follow the fabric care label, let them dry fully, and fold them neatly into breathable storage bags. This simple step ensures they stay fresh until the temperature drops again. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clean the winter curtains before storing them. Follow the fabric care label, let them dry fully, and fold them neatly into breathable storage bags. This simple step ensures they stay fresh until the temperature drops again. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The new summer curtains then take their place. Sunlight flows in gently, the room feels cooler, and suddenly the entire space feels ready for long, bright afternoons and slow evenings by the window. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new summer curtains then take their place. Sunlight flows in gently, the room feels cooler, and suddenly the entire space feels ready for long, bright afternoons and slow evenings by the window. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To summarise, a simple curtain swap can change the feel of a room in minutes. Light fabrics, soft colours, and thoughtful layering keep spaces bright and comfortable. Store winter curtains well, hang the breezier ones, and let the summer light take over the room. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To summarise, a simple curtain swap can change the feel of a room in minutes. Light fabrics, soft colours, and thoughtful layering keep spaces bright and comfortable. Store winter curtains well, hang the breezier ones, and let the summer light take over the room. {{/usCountry}}

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Switching from winter to summer curtains: FAQs When is the right time to switch from winter curtains to summer ones? Most homes make the change once temperatures begin to rise and daylight becomes stronger. Early spring is usually ideal. If rooms start feeling warmer during the afternoon, it is a clear sign that heavy curtains have done their job for the season.

Are sheer curtains enough for summer? Sheer curtains work well in rooms that receive gentle light. For windows that face strong afternoon sun, it helps to pair sheers with a light-filtering curtain. This combination keeps the room bright while reducing glare and excess heat.

Do lighter curtain colours really keep rooms cooler? Yes. Pale shades reflect sunlight rather than absorbing it. Creams, soft greys, light beige tones, and pastels help maintain a brighter and cooler feel inside the room, especially during sunny afternoons.

How should winter curtains be stored after removing them? Start by cleaning them according to the care label. Once fully dry, fold them neatly and place them in a breathable cotton storage bag or fabric box. Store them in a dry cupboard so they remain fresh until the colder months return.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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