How to set up your home work station to improve comfort and focus: Experts share top tips to refresh your WFH space

I have been working from home for over a decade now, and recently I realised my workspace needed a serious rethink. It was functional, yes. But not quite inspiring. So I did what any curious work-from-home writer would do, I asked the experts. Turns out, creating a good workstation is not about squeezing in a desk and chair. It is about comfort, focus, and a space that quietly supports your day. With inputs from designers and architects, I pulled together ideas that feel practical, stylish, and actually doable.

Start with the right spot

A calm, well-lit home workstation with clean lines, soft tones, and smart storage that makes everyday work feel easier and more organised.(pexels.com)

The first thing I learned is that location quietly sets the tone for everything else. A calm corner with minimal distractions can change how you approach your day. Natural light is a big win here.

As Rashi Bothra and Ruchi Gehani, Founders and Interior Designers at Azure Interiors, put it, “Position the desk near natural light to enhance focus and create a bright, uplifting atmosphere.”

Priyanka P. Mehra, Founder and Principal Architect at PS Design, echoes this, pointing out that daylight not only reduces eye strain but also lifts your mood. I moved my desk closer to a window, and it instantly felt less like a chore.

Get your ergonomics right

This one is less exciting but essential. A good chair and the right desk height make a noticeable difference by the end of the day.

According to Priyanka P. Mehra, “Ensure that the desk height allows your elbows to rest naturally while typing.” That tiny adjustment can save your back and shoulders from constant strain.

The team at Azure Interiors also stress that proper posture is key for long-term comfort. I swapped my chair, adjusted my screen height, and suddenly those long hours felt far less exhausting.

Let there be light

{{^usCountry}} Lighting is not just about visibility; it shapes your energy levels throughout the day. Natural light is ideal, but it cannot do all the work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lighting is not just about visibility; it shapes your energy levels throughout the day. Natural light is ideal, but it cannot do all the work. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Alongside natural light, a well-designed desk lamp with adjustable brightness ensures comfortable working conditions,” says Priyanka P. Mehra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Alongside natural light, a well-designed desk lamp with adjustable brightness ensures comfortable working conditions,” says Priyanka P. Mehra. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Layering your lighting helps, too. The experts at SD House recommend combining task lighting with softer ambient light to keep the space balanced. I added a simple desk lamp, and it changed my late evening work sessions completely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Layering your lighting helps, too. The experts at SD House recommend combining task lighting with softer ambient light to keep the space balanced. I added a simple desk lamp, and it changed my late evening work sessions completely. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Declutter like you mean it {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Declutter like you mean it {{/usCountry}}

I used to think a little mess was harmless. Turns out, it quietly chips away at focus. A clean desk makes it easier to think clearly.

Azure Interiors suggests maintaining visual simplicity to support efficiency, and honestly, it works. “A space for everything, and everything in its place,” sums it up perfectly. I started clearing my desk at the end of each day, and mornings now feel far less chaotic.

Build smart storage

What to focus on What it means in real life Why it helps Purposeful storage Think beyond stuffing things away. Use storage to make daily work smoother. Keeps essentials easy to access without overwhelming your desk Vertical solutions Add shelves, wall organisers, or stacked units Frees up desk space and keeps things within reach Drawer units Use drawers for cables, stationery, and smaller items Reduces visual clutter and keeps surfaces clean Concealed storage Cabinets or closed boxes for less-used items Maintains a calm, tidy look Smart organisation Assign a fixed spot for every item Saves time and avoids constant searching Personal takeaway I added organisers and a small drawer unit I stopped wasting time looking for cables or pens every hour

Top tips from our experts

Sometimes, it is the small styling choices that quietly shape how your workspace feels. Keeping things personal yet controlled makes all the difference.

“Add refined elements such as plants or artwork to create an inspiring atmosphere,” suggest Rashi Bothra and Ruchi Gehani, Founders and Interior Designers at Azure Interiors. A tiny plant and a simple framed print worked perfectly for me, adding warmth without distraction.

Colours and textures play their part too. Priyanka P. Mehra, Founder and Principal Architect at PS Design, recommends sticking to neutral tones with subtle accents, along with natural materials like wood and linen to keep the space relaxed and inviting.

Creating a sense of separation is just as important. As the Azure Interiors team explain, visual cues like rugs, shelves, or screens help define your work zone and mentally switch between work and home. The SD House team also suggest gentle zoning within the same room. I tried this with a rug, and it genuinely helped me draw a line at the end of the day.

Rashi Bothra and Ruchi Gehani, Founders and Interior Designers, Azure Interiors(Left) and Piyush and Priyanka P. Mehra, Founder and Principal Architect, PS Design (Right) (Azure Interiors, PS Design)

After going through all these tips, I realised a good workstation is not about spending big. It is about small, thoughtful choices that make your day smoother. A better chair, cleaner desk, softer light, and a bit of personality can go a long way. And if you are like me, working from home for years, a little refresh might be exactly what you need in the summer of 2026.

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The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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