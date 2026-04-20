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    Popsicle makers just got a Gen-Z makeover! Which one is your favourite pick?

    Popsicle makers just got cooler with playful designs and fun colours, turning frozen treats into a full mood.

    Published on: Apr 20, 2026 11:27 AM IST
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    Our Picks

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    MoldBerry Silicone Popsicle Maker Mold | Large Popsicle Molds 4 Cavities Cake Pop Silicone Molds Cartoon Ice Cream Cakesicle Molds for Chocolate Baking Mold Pk1, 20 x 10 x 2.1 CentimetersView Details...

    ₹299

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    KARP Set of 6 Popsicle Mould Set with Tray | Reusable Ice Cream & Kulfi Maker Molds | BPA Free Plastic Popsicle Maker for Kids & Adults (Green)View Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    Clazkit Plastic Reusable Ice Candy Makers, Homemade Popsicle/Frozen Ice Cream/Kulfi Candy for Children&Adults-Multicolor-Set of 4, 10 x 10 x 10 CentimetersView Details...

    ₹199

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Zoku Premium Classic Pop Molds - 6 Easy-Release 90ml Popsicle Molds with Sticks and Drip-Guards - Green|BPA-Free, Reusable| Homemade Kulfi, Lolly, Cakesicles, Candy, Ice Cream Pop MakerView Details...

    ₹2,115

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    SR 4 Cavity Oval Silicone Candy Mould | Kulfi Maker | Silicone Ice Cream Mould | Chocolate Cakesicle & Popsicle Mold | Food-Grade BPA Free | Reusable Non-Stick Popsicle Mold (Multicolor)View Details...

    ₹219

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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Popsicle makers that used to be a summer essential are now becoming an essential kitchen must-have. They have had a serious glow up, and Gen Z is clearly leading the vibe. Think bold colours, cheeky shapes, spill-proof lids, and designs that feel made for your camera roll as much as your freezer. From silicone moulds that pop out treats like magic to stackable trays that save precious freezer space, these are equal parts practical and playful. Homemade popsicles now feel less like a chore and more like a creative ritual. Fresh fruit blends, iced coffee pops, and even matcha experiments are all fair game. It is less about just cooling down and more about expressing your style, one frozen stick at a time.

    Bright, playful popsicle lined up with fruit on ice (Canva.com)
    Bright, playful popsicle lined up with fruit on ice (Canva.com)
    Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    By Neha Ravi Khandelwal

    Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.

    Career journey and experience
    Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.

    To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.

    Subject expertise
    With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.

    In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.

    Education and professional background
    Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.

    Editorial Philosophy
    I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.

    Read moreRead less

    Silicone moulds have redesigned the traditional popsicle moulds

    Soft, flexible, and genius, silicone moulds make popsicle prep feel almost too easy. No wrestling, no cracked sticks, no drama. Just a gentle push and your pops slide out clean, looking like they belong in a summer shoot. They also come in playful shapes that make even a basic orange juice pop feel a bit extra.

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    Not just a kitchen tool but an aesthetic essential

    These are not the moulds you hide in a drawer. Think pastel tones, stackable forms, and designs that sit pretty on your counter. They fit right into a lifestyle where your freezer game is as stylish as your coffee table.

    Why silicone moulds are worth it

    • Easy release with zero breakage
    • Flexible and durable for long-term use
    • Safe for freezer and heat-friendly for cleaning
    • Compact and stackable, great for tight spaces
    • Comes in fun shapes that make treats look better instantly

    Quick comparison table

    FeatureSilicone MouldsPlastic Moulds
    FlexibilitySoft and bendableRigid
    ReleaseSmooth, no stickingCan get stuck
    DurabilityLong lastingCan crack over time
    StorageStackable, space-savingBulkier
    Aesthetic AppealTrendy, colourful optionsBasic, limited styles
    CleaningEasy, dishwasher safeSlightly tricky at times
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    5 Minute popsicle recipe for this summer

    What you need

    • 1 cup fresh mango chunks
    • Half a cup of coconut milk
    • 1 to 2 teaspoons honey
    • A squeeze of lime

    How to make it

    • Blend everything till smooth and creamy
    • Pour into your moulds and add sticks
    • Freeze for 6 to 8 hours
    • Gently press the mould to release

    Creamy, tropical, and just sweet enough to feel like a treat without trying too hard. Perfect for hot afternoons.

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    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Neha Ravi Khandelwal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Neha Ravi Khandelwal

      Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query.Read More

    Home/Shop Now/Home And Furnishing/Popsicle Makers Just Got A Gen-Z Makeover! Which One Is Your Favourite Pick?
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