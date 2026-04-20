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Popsicle makers just got a Gen-Z makeover! Which one is your favourite pick?
Popsicle makers just got cooler with playful designs and fun colours, turning frozen treats into a full mood.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
MoldBerry Silicone Popsicle Maker Mold | Large Popsicle Molds 4 Cavities Cake Pop Silicone Molds Cartoon Ice Cream Cakesicle Molds for Chocolate Baking Mold Pk1, 20 x 10 x 2.1 CentimetersView Details
₹299
KARP Set of 6 Popsicle Mould Set with Tray | Reusable Ice Cream & Kulfi Maker Molds | BPA Free Plastic Popsicle Maker for Kids & Adults (Green)View Details
Clazkit Plastic Reusable Ice Candy Makers, Homemade Popsicle/Frozen Ice Cream/Kulfi Candy for Children&Adults-Multicolor-Set of 4, 10 x 10 x 10 CentimetersView Details
₹199
Zoku Premium Classic Pop Molds - 6 Easy-Release 90ml Popsicle Molds with Sticks and Drip-Guards - Green|BPA-Free, Reusable| Homemade Kulfi, Lolly, Cakesicles, Candy, Ice Cream Pop MakerView Details
₹2,115
SR 4 Cavity Oval Silicone Candy Mould | Kulfi Maker | Silicone Ice Cream Mould | Chocolate Cakesicle & Popsicle Mold | Food-Grade BPA Free | Reusable Non-Stick Popsicle Mold (Multicolor)View Details
₹219
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Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.