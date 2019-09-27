Andhra limits liquor people can buy without permit

south

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 03:23 IST

Three bottles of Indian-made or foreign liquor or six bottles of beer – that is all an individual in Andhra Pradesh can purchase or possess at a single time under a rule enforced by the state government with effect from Wednesday.

In line with the new excise policy that will come into force on October 1, the YSR Congress Party government headed by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has already started restricting the sale of liquor in retail outlets.

In his order dated September 24, special chief secretary (excise) D Sambasiva Rao said a person can possess, at a time without permit, a maximum quantity of three bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) or an equal number of bottles of foreign liquor (of any size), three bulk litres of denatured/methylated spirit or six bottles of beer (each of 650 ml) or two bulk litres of toddy.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 03:23 IST