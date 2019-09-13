In a first, Jagan orders 50 percent reservation for SC, ST in temple bodies

south

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday issued an order providing 50 per cent reservations in all the temple committees and endowments institutions to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

Besides, 50 per cent of the members in all the categories of members of these committees would be women.

A government order to this effect was issued on Friday by special chief secretary (Endowments) Dr Manmohan Singh amending Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Appointment of Trustees Rules, 1987.

This rule of reservation for weaker sections will hold good for the nominated posts in all temples and endowment bodies like those of Kanaka Durga temple of Vijayawada, Mallikarujna Swamy temple in Srisailam etc.

An official from the chief minister’s office, however, said the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is exempt from this order, since the members from other states also have to be appointed.

This is the first time that the government has provided reservations in the Hindu religious institutions based on castes and gender.

Convenor of Temples Protection Committee C Ranga Rajan welcomed the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to provide reservations in temples. “We don’t mind people from all sections of the society in the temple trust boards and committees. What we object to is the appointment of people from weaker sections having faith in other religions,” he said.

He also suggested that politicians, businessmen and celebrities be kept out of the trust boards and temple committees. “People who really serve the god should be appointed in such committees,” Ranga Rajan said.

