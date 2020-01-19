Medical student’s body found in Telangana well

south

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 01:06 IST

The body of a third-year medical student was found in an open well in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Saturday, police said.

Police suspect it to be a case of murder. The body of Thummanapalli Vamsi (22) was found in the well in his own agriculture field at Kanaparthi village of Regonda block with hands and legs tied with a rope . “It appears to be murder, but we have registered a case of suspicious death for now. We are investigating the motive,” Regonda police sub-inspector G Krishna Prasad said.

Vamsi, who was pursuing his third year MBBS from a private medical college in Khammam, was home for Pongal.

“On Friday morning, Vamsi left for Khammam. In the evening, he called up his parents and told them that he had reached hostel,” the police official said.

On Saturday morning, when Vamsi’s father went to his fields and found his body.