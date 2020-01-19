e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 19, 2020

Medical student’s body found in Telangana well

Police suspect it to be a case of murder. The body of Thummanapalli Vamsi (22) was found in the well in his own agriculture field at Kanaparthi village of Regonda block with hands and legs tied with a rope .

south Updated: Jan 19, 2020 01:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The body of a third-year medical student was found in an open well in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Saturday
The body of a third-year medical student was found in an open well in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Saturday(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The body of a third-year medical student was found in an open well in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Saturday, police said.

Police suspect it to be a case of murder. The body of Thummanapalli Vamsi (22) was found in the well in his own agriculture field at Kanaparthi village of Regonda block with hands and legs tied with a rope . “It appears to be murder, but we have registered a case of suspicious death for now. We are investigating the motive,” Regonda police sub-inspector G Krishna Prasad said.

Vamsi, who was pursuing his third year MBBS from a private medical college in Khammam, was home for Pongal.

“On Friday morning, Vamsi left for Khammam. In the evening, he called up his parents and told them that he had reached hostel,” the police official said.

On Saturday morning, when Vamsi’s father went to his fields and found his body.

tags
top news
Donald Trump names top celebrity lawyers to defend him in Senate trial
Donald Trump names top celebrity lawyers to defend him in Senate trial
Congress announces first list of 54 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections
Congress announces first list of 54 candidates for Delhi Assembly elections
DMK-Congress rift blows over after TNCC prez Alagiri calls on Stalin
DMK-Congress rift blows over after TNCC prez Alagiri calls on Stalin
Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, confirms N Srinivasan
Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, confirms N Srinivasan
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across Jammu and Kashmir
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across Jammu and Kashmir
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi over CAA: ‘Pralhad Joshi ready for debate’
Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi over CAA: ‘Pralhad Joshi ready for debate’
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news