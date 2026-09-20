19-0 hammering: Deepika Sehrawat nets 8 as India women’s hockey team crushes Uzbekistan in Asian Games 2026 opener

The Indian women’s hockey team launched their Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games campaign in ruthless fashion, hammering Uzbekistan 19-0 in their Pool B opener at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara on Sunday. Ranked eighth in the world and second in Asia behind China (No.4), India proved far too strong for the 65th-ranked Uzbeks. The Salima Tete-led outfit dismantled their opponents’ defence at will, logging four goals by the end of the first quarter.

The Indian women's hockey team put on quite the show (Hockey India)

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The massive victory goes down as India's third-biggest win in Asian Games history and practically guarantees the team will not have to worry about goal difference when the qualification for the semi-finals is decided.

Also Read: India vs Uzbekistan, Pool B Match, Asian Games 2026

Deep Dive How did Deepika Sehrawat perform in the match against Uzbekistan at the Asian Games 2026? Deepika Sehrawat scored an incredible eight goals during the match, showcasing her skill and significantly contributing to India's 19-0 victory. Why was India's 19-0 win over Uzbekistan significant in Asian Games history? The 19-0 victory is notable as it marks India's third-biggest win in Asian Games history, reinforcing their dominance in women's hockey and ensuring a favorable goal difference for future matches. What areas does the Indian women's hockey team need to improve despite the victory over Uzbekistan? Despite the victory, coach Sjoerd Marijne emphasized the need to address on-field discipline, as individual players received green cards, which could be detrimental against stronger opponents.

The biggest margin of victory for India at the continental Games is 22-0, achieved against Hong Kong in New Delhi in 1982, while the 21-0 victory against Kazakhstan in Jakarta in 2018 is next in line.

Ruthless Deepika

The undisputed star of the goalfest was Deepika Sehrawat, who netted an unbelievable eight goals (8th, 22nd, 25th, 33rd, 36th, 38th, 41st, 54th). As the match progressed, India began treating the fixture like a practice game, with Deepika successfully testing her drag-flicks from both penalty corner (PC) batteries. The relentless assault left Uzbekistan’s captain and goalkeeper, Irina Semyonova, completely helpless against the Indian frontline.

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{{^usCountry}} The onslaught saw heavy contributions from across the roster. Ishika registered a brilliant hat-trick (11th, 42nd, 54th), while Navneet Kaur (23rd, 45th) and Lalthantluangi (43rd, 51st) chipped in with braces. Lalremsiami (7th), Baljeet Kaur (12th), Neha Goyal (18th) and Sakshi Rana (43rd) also added their names to the scoresheet to complete the rout. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The onslaught saw heavy contributions from across the roster. Ishika registered a brilliant hat-trick (11th, 42nd, 54th), while Navneet Kaur (23rd, 45th) and Lalthantluangi (43rd, 51st) chipped in with braces. Lalremsiami (7th), Baljeet Kaur (12th), Neha Goyal (18th) and Sakshi Rana (43rd) also added their names to the scoresheet to complete the rout. {{/usCountry}}

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Uzbekistan spent almost the entirety of the match pinned in their own half, managing just one rare circle entry from a counterattack five minutes before the final hooter.

An area that still needs work

Despite the flawless scoreline, chief coach Sjoerd Marijne will have one specific area to address: on-field discipline. Just a minute before half-time, experienced campaigner Neha received a green card. Marijne had previously warned the team about this, pointing out that while they can afford to play with 10 women against a 65th-ranked team, stronger opponents in the latter stages of the tournament will severely punish any indiscipline.

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Uzbekistan struggled with cards as well, with Mutabar Amrieva (42nd) and Mariya Demina (44th) temporarily suspended in the second half.

Following this dominant start, India will carry massive momentum into their second Pool B clash against Indonesia on Monday. It was a landmark match for India goalkeeper and former skipper Savita Punia too, who equalled former India striker Vandana Katariya for most India caps in women’s hockey (320 caps).