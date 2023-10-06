Asian Games 2023, Live Updates Day 13: Gaikwad's men up against Bangladesh; HS Prannoy and Bajrang Punia also in action

Asian Games 2023, Live Updates Day 13: Records will galore in cricket as Team India is up against Bangladesh in the semi-final stage of the men's tournament at the Asian Games 2023 on Friday. After Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. secured a historic gold, the onus is now on the men's team led by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad to seal India's second gold medal in cricket at the Asiad.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 13

A win over Bangladesh can assure India of a silver medal in men's cricket. India's recurve teams will kickstart day 13 of the Asiad by competing in the knockout phase of the men's and women's tournaments in Hangzhou. After sealing their podium finishes in men's badminton, stars HS Prannoy, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy can upgrade their medals to silver by securing wins in the semi-finals.

Later in the afternoon, seven-time champions India will also meet arch-rivals Pakistan in a blockbuster semi-final of the men's kabaddi competition at the Asiad. India thrashed Chinese Taipei 50-27 to enter the semifinals before topping Group A with a 56-28 win over Japan. India are up against the Green Army, who finished second in Group B at Hangzhou.

India's medal so far:

Gold: 21

Silver: 32

Bronze: 33

Results -