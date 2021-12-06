Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Badminton / Abhishek Saini wins men's singles title at Bangladesh International Challenge
badminton

Abhishek Saini wins men's singles title at Bangladesh International Challenge

Bangladesh International Challenge: In the final played on Sunday, Abhishek Saini beat Sanjeevi 21-15 21-18 in 34 minutes.
Abhishek Saini wins men's singles title at Bangladesh International Challenge(TWITTER)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 05:59 PM IST
PTI | , Dhaka

India's Abhishek Saini defeated compatriot Rithvik Sanjeevi in straight games in the summit clash to claim the men's singles title at the Bangladesh International Challenge badminton tournament here.

In the final played on Sunday, Saini beat Sanjeevi 21-15 21-18 in 34 minutes.

Earlier in the semifinals, Saini had quelled the challenge of fellow Indian Kartikey Gulshan Kumar 17-21 21-15 21-15, while Sanjeevi, a trainee of Hatsun Badminton Centre in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, edged out Indonesia's Sulistio Tegar 21-13 19-21 21-14.

Indian duo of Mehreen Riza and Arathi Sara Sunil won the women's doubles event, beating Kasturi Radhakrishnan and Venosha Radhakrishna (Malaysia) 22-20 21-12 in the final.

The mixed doubles final saw the Indian team of Pratik Ranade and Akshaya Warang lose 15-21 18-21 to Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Kavidi Sirimannage.

Pratik Ranade and Akshaya Warang had beaten compatriots Nazeer Khan and Nila Valluvan 21-16 21-18 in the semifinals. PTI SS ATK ATK

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian badminton
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP