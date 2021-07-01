Home / Sports / Badminton / B Sai Praneeth, K Srikanth nominated for Khel Ratna
Olympic-bound shuttler B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth have been nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the Badminton Association of India, which has also recommended three players for the Arjuna award.

Praneeth, who won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championship, is the only men's singles shuttler to have qualified for the Tokyo Games.

Srikanth has been struggling of late but won four titles in 2017.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) nominated HS Prannoy, Pranav Jerry Chopra and Sameer Verma for the Arjuna honour.

The federation also sent applications of S Muralidharan and PU Bhaskar Babu for the Dronacharya award.

Muralidharan is already a recipient of Dronacharya Life Time achievement award.

Leroy D'sa and PVV Lakshmi have been nominated for the Dhyanchand award.

