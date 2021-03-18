IND USA
A detail shot of a shuttlecock and racquet during day two of the BWF World Badminton Championships and LOCOG Test Event for London 2012.(Getty Images)
Indonesia urges probe into All England exclusion

Reuters, Jakarta
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:39 PM IST

Indonesia's sports minister has questioned the fairness of the exclusion of the country's badminton team from the All England Open and called on the national governing body to pursue the matter with the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The team were "withdrawn" from the prestigious tournament after they had been instructed by British health authorities to isolate for 10 days because a passenger on their flight to England tested positive for COVID-19, the BWF said on Wednesday.

"I lament what happened to the Indonesian badminton team," minister Zainudin Amali said in a streamed conference on Thursday.

"It wasn't their fault, but they're bearing the brunt."

Zainudin told reporters he understood that a player of a different nationality on the same flight was still in the tournament, which started behind closed doors in Birmingham on Wednesday.

"I urge the association to take measures so that we don't get treated this way," the minister added.

"If we stay silent -- like if we think there's indications of unfairness, injustice -- and we ignore it, we'll be seen as weak.

"So I urge the association to take measures to question BWF and its Asia federation so that people know that we won't stand for it. We feel the injustice in our players."

The BWF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The withdrawal attracted furor on social media on Thursday, with the hashtag #BWFMustBeResponsible trending on Twitter in Indonesia, where badminton is hugely popular and leading players are stars.

Indonesian Badminton Association (PBSI) chief Agung Firman Sampurna said he respected the BWF's decision but was still holding out hope of a reprieve for the players.

"We'll still fighting for it, maybe there's a room open for us at the tournament," he told reporters. "But if we don't, we don't have to feel bad. We're champions who are postponed."

The BWF had said earlier on Wednesday that the tournament would take place with a full complement of players after delaying the start to allow the re-testing of some player samples for COVID-19.

The re-tests, all of which the BWF said returned negative results, were necessary after doubts were raised about the accuracy of the original batches of tests submitted by Badminton England.

Marcus Fernaldi Gideon, who won the All England Open men's doubles titles with Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in 2017 and 2018, said the Indonesian players had all tested negative upon arrival in England.

"BWF has failed to organised this matter," he said in an Instagram post.

"If there are strict rules for entering Britain due to COVID, BWF should have put in place a bubble system that guarantees our safety."

File image of Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal.(REUTERS)
File image of Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal.(REUTERS)
badminton

All England Open: Nehwal retires hurt, Prannoy, Praneeth sail into second round

PTI, Birmingham
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Saina, who finished second best here in 2015, looked in discomfort with her right thigh and decided to retire after lagging 8-21 4-10 behind in her opening round match against seventh seed Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A match official places a new shuttlecock on a racket during day two of YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships at Birmingham Barclaycard Arena.(Getty Images)
A match official places a new shuttlecock on a racket during day two of YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships at Birmingham Barclaycard Arena.(Getty Images)
badminton

Indian players negative as Covid test confusion eases at All England badminton

By Sandip Sikdar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:42 AM IST
  • After the test result chaos of the calendar-restarting Thailand Open in January, similar circumstances made a return at the All England Open Badminton Championships.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saina Nehwal.(REUTERS)
Saina Nehwal.(REUTERS)
badminton

All-England Open: Sindhu advances, Srikanth and Saina knocked out

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:47 AM IST
  • Srikanth lost the contest 11-21, 21-15, 12-21, while Kashyap was knocked out after losing in straight games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A match official places a new shuttlecock on a racket during day two of YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships at Birmingham Barclaycard Arena.(Getty Images)
A match official places a new shuttlecock on a racket during day two of YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships at Birmingham Barclaycard Arena.(Getty Images)
badminton

Indian contingent cleared to take part in All England

PTI, Birmingham
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Three Indian shuttlers and a support staff had tested positive on Tuesday while a few were awaiting confirmation on their inconclusive samples
READ FULL STORY
Close
A match official places a new shuttlecock on a racket during day two of YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships at Birmingham Barclaycard Arena.(Getty Images)
A match official places a new shuttlecock on a racket during day two of YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships at Birmingham Barclaycard Arena.(Getty Images)
badminton

Start of All England badminton delayed due to inconclusive Covid reports

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:36 AM IST
The statement further added that Badminton England and the BWF will continue to implement all testing protocols required by the UK Government and Public Health England to ensure the health and safety of all participants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Kento Momota(REUTERS)
Japan's Kento Momota(REUTERS)
badminton

Japan's Momota eyes Olympic gold after recovering from crash

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:38 AM IST
"For me, getting through that crash was a massive thing; my outlook on life really changed after that," Momota, who is set to return to elite-level competition at this week's All England Open, said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image - Badminton(HT Archives)
Representational image - Badminton(HT Archives)
badminton

Three Indian shuttlers test positive for Covid-19 ahead of All England

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:25 AM IST
A member of the support staff has also tested positive, leaving the players without much practice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Saina Nehwal(REUTERS)
File photo of Saina Nehwal(REUTERS)
badminton

All England Open: Saina points at lack of preparation, awaits Covid test report

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:23 PM IST
The window for qualification for Tokyo Olympics has been extended until June 15 and as a result, Saina would look to ensure there is no slip-up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of PV Sindhu.(Getty Images)
File image of PV Sindhu.(Getty Images)
badminton

Sindhu and Co. chase elusive title at All England Championships

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:32 AM IST
Sindhu looked a pale shadow of herself in her defeat against Carolina Marin, going down without much fight as she struggled to contain errors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More tournaments continue to be cancelled in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Getty Images)
More tournaments continue to be cancelled in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Getty Images)
badminton

BWF cancels US Open and Canada Open due to Covid-19

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • The US Open was due to take place from July 6-11 while the Canada Open was slated for June 29 to July 4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of PV Sindhu.(Getty Images)
File image of PV Sindhu.(Getty Images)
badminton

PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin in Swiss Open badminton final

By Sandip Sikdar | PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:14 PM IST
The 25-year-old Indian, who had won the coveted World Championship gold medal here in 2019, couldn't match the speed and accuracy of Marin during her 12-21 5-21 defeat in the final that lasted only 35 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
badminton

Sindhu reaches first final after 13 tournaments at Swiss Open

By Sandip Sikdar | PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Sindhu, the reigning world champion, beat fourth seeded Blichfeldt 22-20 21-10 in 43 minutes to avenge her first-round loss to the Danish world no. 12 at the Yonex Thailand Open in January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth(Twitter)
Photo of Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth(Twitter)
badminton

Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag enter semifinals of Swiss Open

PTI, Basel
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:28 AM IST
World no. 10 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also entered the semifinals of the super 300 event, continuing their good run following a last-four finish at Toyota Thailand Open in January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PV Sindhu. File(REUTERS)
PV Sindhu. File(REUTERS)
badminton

Sindhu, Jayaram, Srikanth enter quarterfinals of Swiss Open

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Srikanth, a former world no 1, will face either sixth seeded Thai Kantaphon Wangcharoen or Netherland's Mark Caljouw in the last-eight stage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PV Sindhu: File photo(REUTERS)
PV Sindhu: File photo(REUTERS)
badminton

Sindhu, Srikanth through to Round of 16 in Swiss Open

PTI, Basel
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:19 PM IST
While world champion Sindhu beat Yigit Neslihan of Turkey 21-16 21-19 in her first-round match that lasted 42 minutes, Srikanth staved off a spirited challenge from compatriot Sameer Verma to make a winning start to his campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
