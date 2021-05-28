Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Badminton / Badminton World Federation freezes rankings for Tokyo Games
badminton

Badminton World Federation freezes rankings for Tokyo Games

The qualifying period for badminton is set to officially end on June 15, but the game’s governing body said the current rankings will not change.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Representational image - Badminton(HT Archives)

Former top-ranked badminton player Saina Nehwal will miss the Tokyo Olympics after the Badminton World Federation froze the rankings on Friday and said there will be no more qualifying tournaments.

Nehwal, who is from India, failed to finish among the top 16 in the rankings. She could have improved her current ranking of 22nd but two major tournaments — the Malaysian Open and the Singapore Open — were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The qualifying period for badminton is set to officially end on June 15, but the game’s governing body said the current rankings will not change.

“The Olympic qualification process is in effect closed as there are no additional opportunities for players to earn points,” BWF secretary general Thomas Lund said in a statement. “However, we still need to receive confirmations from National Olympic Committees and Member Associations, followed by any possible reallocations, and this will take a number of weeks to complete.”

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saina nehwal tokyo olympics 2021
TRENDING NEWS

Little girl gets a puppy as a birthday present, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Doggo joins a wedding couple in their dance, video is beyond adorable

Black bears crash a pool party, viral video wins hearts

Woman tweets she’s a published author at 83, tweeple post sweetest reactions
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP