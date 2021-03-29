Home / Sports / Badminton / Bhagat, Joshi to lead Indian challenge at Dubai Para-Badminton International
badminton

Bhagat, Joshi to lead Indian challenge at Dubai Para-Badminton International

Bhagat and Joshi, both SL3 players, will lead a 26-strong Indian team, the biggest contingent in the tournament.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 08:49 PM IST
Representational image - Badminton(HT Archives)

Reigning men's and women's world champions Pramod Bhagat and Manasi Joshi will spearhead India's challenge at the third Dubai Para-Badminton International Championships that gets underway in Dubai from Tuesday.

Bhagat and Joshi, both SL3 players, will lead a 26-strong Indian team, the biggest contingent in the tournament. SL3 players could have impairment in one or both legs and poor walking/running balance. They must play standing.

Other top players in the team include two-time Asian Para Games champion Parul Parmar, 2019 World Championships bronze medallists Sukant Kadam, Manoj Kumar and Krishna Nagar, besides promising players like Palak Kohli among others.

This will be the first BWF Para-Badminton tournament in more than a year after the COVID-19 Pandemic. The last international meet was held in Peru in February 2020.

As many as 127 players from 29 countries, including hosts United Arab Emirates, have confirmed their participation at the March 30-April 4 championships.

Several world champions, including Indonesia's top players Leani Ratri Oktila, Suryo Nugroho and Dheva Anrimusthi, France’s Lucas Mazur, Malaysia’s Cheah Like Hou among others will be seen in action.

Teams from Kuwait, Maldives and Nepal are set to compete for the first time.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Saina out, Krishna-Vishnu enter maiden Super 100 final at Orleans Masters

Saina enters semifinals of Orleans Masters

Orleans Masters: Kidambi Srikanth marches to quarters

Saina Nehwal enters Orleans Masters quarters
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pramod bhagat manasi joshi
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP