badminton

Bhagat, Kadam sail into semifinals of Dubai para-badminton tournament

In the SL3 category, Bhagat took 44 minutes to emerge 21-16 21-13 winner.
PTI | , Dubai
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Sukant Kadam in action. (Sukant Kadam/Twitter)

World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat and world No. 5 Sukant Kadam sailed into the semifinals of the Dubai para-badminton tournament after winning their respective matches here. In the SL3 category, Bhagat showed why he is the top ranked in the world with a strong performance against Indonesian Ukun Rukaendi, taking 44 minutes to emerge 21-16 21-13 winner.

In the SL3 category, participants usually have impairment in one or both lower limbs and poor walking/running balance. Bhagat will play Muhammad Huzairi Abdul Malek of Malaysia in the semifinals.

Bhagat has partnered Manoj Sarkar (SL4) in the men's doubles and will play against Mohammad Arwaz Ansari and Deep Ranjan Bisoyee in the semifinals. In the SL4 category, players have impairment in one or both lower limbs and minimal impairment in walking/running balance, but better compared to SL3.

He is also in the mixed doubles quarterfinals alongside Palak Kohli. Kadam, in SL4 category, stormed into the semifinals with a comfortable win over Muhammad Norhilmie Mohd Zainudin from Malaysia. Kadam started off slowly but as the game progressed, he became more confident and won 21-17 21-8. He will be playing Marcel Adam of Germany in his last-four clash.

