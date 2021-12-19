BWF World Championships 2021 Final Highlights: Kidambi Srikanth bags historic silver, goes down fighting to Loh Kean Yew

BWF World Championship 2021 Final Highlights: India's shuttler Kidambi Srikanth scripted history on Sunday, December 19, as he became the first male player from the nation to win a silver medal in BWF World Championships. He squared off against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, who was also a first-time finalist. Despite leading 9-3, Srikanth lost the first game 15-21 as Loh regained composure and then dominated. In the second game, the battle was more equal as the players found themselves locked at 18-18. Loh raced to two championships point which Srikanth managed to save. However, his challenge finally came to an end as Loh bagged the next two points to bag the gold medal. Lakshya Sen, 20 and from India, bagged a bronze medal.