BWF World Championship 2022 Semi-Final Badminton Highlights: India's Chirag-Satwik clinch historic bronze in Tokyo
- BWF World Championship 2022 Highlights: India's Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had to settle for bronze after losing to Malaysia’s Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik. Follow Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Vs Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, Badminton World Championships Semi-Final Match Highlights.
BWF World Championship 2022 Badminton Men's Doubles Highlights: India's Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy settled for a historic bronze medal after losing 22-20 18-21 16-21 against Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik in the Men's Doubles Badminton Semi-Finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships, on Saturday in Tokyo. The duo became the first Indian pair to win a men's doubles medal at the BWF C'ships and also on Friday became the first Indian duo to reach the men's doubles semi-finals. It is also India's second World Championships medal in the doubles event with Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa claiming a bronze way back in 2011 in the women's doubles.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 10:13 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: They have done it! The sixth seeds have won the semi-final match!
Satwik fails to return the service and its 16-21 in the decider! Aaron-Soh win the semi-final!
Chirag-Satwik 16-21 Aaron-Soh, Game 3
Chirag-Satwik 22-20 18-21 16-21 Aaron-Soh
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 10:05 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Chirag pulls one back to make it 13-14!
A short rally and Satwik sets Chirag up, who smashes it to make it 13-14!
Chirag-Satwik 13-14 Aaron-Soh, Game 2
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 09:57 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Aaron-Soh extend their lead!
Confusion as both Chirag and Satwik went to smash that shot and missed it. Point to Malaysia!
Chirag-Satwik 8-10 Aaron-Soh, Game 2
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 09:54 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Good placement by Chirag!
A good overhead shot by Chirag, as he places it to the far court, way past his opponents!
Chirag-Satwik 8-6 Aaron-Soh, Game 2
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 09:51 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Chirag-Satwik trail in Game 3!
Chirag serves and he tries to confuse his opponent, turning while serving. It doesn't make a difference as the Malaysian smash for a point!
Chirag-Satwik 3-4 Aaron-Soh, Game 3
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 09:46 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Game 2 goes to Malaysia!
Chirag loses his footing goes out of the court during the rally and Satwik is left alone to only see Aaron-Soh grab Game 2.
Chirag-Satwik 18-21 Aaron-Soh, Game 2
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 09:38 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Its 16-11!
Chirag's effort goes out as the Malaysians scream after winning another point!
Chirag-Satwik 11-16 Aaron-Soh, Game 2
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 09:36 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: The Indians level!
Its 10-10 now! After a short rally where the Indians face a barrage of smashes and Rankireddy manages to place it to make it 10-10!
Chirag-Satwik 10-10 Aaron-Soh, Game 2
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 09:27 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: The Malaysians have an early lead!
Its turning out to be real quick in Game 2 as Aaron-Soh race to a 5-3 lead. The Indians aren't being able to play any shots. They are either missing it, netting it, or its going wide.
Chirag-Satwik 3-5 Aaron-Soh, Game 2
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 09:24 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Game 2 begins!
Game 2 begins and Aaron-Soh race to a 2-0 lead quickly!
Chirag-Satwik 0-2 Aaron-Soh, Game 2
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 09:21 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Chirag-Satwik take Game 1!
Chirag serves and its a strong return. Satwik manages to return it and the upcoming shot goes wide! Game 1 for India!
Chirag-Satwik 22-20 Aaron-Soh, Game 1
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 09:19 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: 20-20!
Chirag-Satwik had the game in their pocket but Aaron-Soh had other plans! The Malaysian duo scream as they make it 20-20!
Chirag-Satwik 20-20 Aaron-Soh, Game 1
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 09:18 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: 19-19!
Chirag serves and its a weak one. Aaron-Soh smash again and level points!
Chirag-Satwik 19-19 Aaron-Soh, Game 1
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 09:16 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Aaron-Soh go front for the first time!
Chirag-Satwik lose the point and Aaron-Soh go front for the first time in Game 1. A quick rally and they force out their Indian opponents.
Chirag-Satwik 17-18 Aaron-Soh, Game 1
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 09:15 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: It's 17-17!
A weak serve by Satwiksairaj and the Malaysian pair pounce on it with a strong smash! They have levelled up in game 1!
Chirag-Satwik 17-17 Aaron-Soh, Game 1
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 09:12 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Rankireddy forces an error from the Malaysians!
A quick rally and Rankireddy sends a good shot. The Malaysian can only net it instinctively. Good one! Its turning out to be a close game now!
Chirag-Satwik 16-14 Aaron-Soh, Game 1
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 09:06 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Aaron-Soh reduce the deficit!
A long rally and both sides test each other. Chirag nets his shot. The Malaysian pair are reducing the deficit and its 12-9 now!
Chirag-Satwik 12-9 Aaron-Soh, Game 1
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 09:00 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Satwik-Chirag extend lead!
The Indian duo have extended their lead and after a short rally, the Malaysian pair net their effort.
Satwik-Chirag 8-6 Aaron-Soh, Game 1
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 08:55 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: The action begins!
The action begins and service to Malaysia to begin with! Satwik-Chirag get the first point!
Satwik-Chirag 1-0 Aaron-Soh, Game 1
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 08:48 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Both teams are here for their semi-final match!
The Malaysian team enter first for their semi-final in Tokyo, followed by India's Satwik-Chirag. They are warming up now!
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 08:40 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Next up, Satwik-Chirag!
Next up is Satwik-Chirag's semi-final match! Chen-Jia cruise past Matsumoto-Nagahara in the women's doubles semifinals.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 08:23 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Rankings
India's Satwik-Chirag are currently ranked seventh in the doubles standings, with their Malaysian opponents Chia-Yik ranked sixth.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 08:11 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Women's doubles
In the ongoing women's doubles semi-final match right now, China's Chen-Jia won the first game 21-13 vs Japan's Matsumoto-Nagahara.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 07:56 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Other results
In the other men's doubles semi-final match, Setiawan-Ahsan defeated Alfian-Ardianto 23-21 12-21 21-16.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 07:48 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: History seekers
It will also be India's second World C'ships medal in the doubles event with Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa winning bronze in 2011 in the women's doubles category.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 07:41 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Head-to-head
In terms of head-to-head, the Malaysian duo have won four times against Satwik-Chirag, with the Indians having failed to register any.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 07:22 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: RECAP
The duo defeated Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in the quarter-finals, winning 22-24 21-15 21-14 in an hour and 15 minutes.
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 07:10 AM
BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live: Hello and good morning everyone!
Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's BWF World Championship 2022 Men's Doubles Live Match between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik