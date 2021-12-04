Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Badminton / BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu beats Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in semis
badminton

BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu beats Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in semis

Playing at the Mangupura Hall - 1, Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi 21-15, 15-21, 21-19 in 1 hour and 10 minutes.
File Photo of PV Sindhu.(TWITTER)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 05:08 PM IST
ANI | , Bali

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu battled past Japan's Akane Yamaguchi into the final of the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali on Saturday.

Playing at the Mangupura Hall - 1, Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi 21-15, 15-21, 21-19 in 1 hour and 10 minutes.

PV Sindhu will now face South Korea's An Seyoung in the summit clash on Sunday.

An Seyoung defeated Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 25-23, 21-17 in the first semifinal and is looking for her title hat-trick in Bali.

This was the 21st meeting between Sindhu and Yamaguchi. And after this win, Sindhu leads the head-to-head record by 13-8.

In the group phase, the Indian won two matches and lost one. Her only loss came on Friday against Pornpawee Chochuwong. The Thai player defeated Sindhu in the last Group match by 21-12, 19-21, 21-14 in a clash that lasted for one hour and 11 minutes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pv sindhu
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP