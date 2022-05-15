Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Badminton / 'Historic moment for Indian sport': Tendulkar, Kohli lead cricket fraternity's wishes after India lift Thomas Cup
'Historic moment for Indian sport': Tendulkar, Kohli lead cricket fraternity's wishes after India lift Thomas Cup

In what was their maiden appearance in the tournament finale, India defeated the record 14-time champions Indonesia in the Thomas Cup 2022 final on Sunday.
India's team members pose with their nation flag after winning Thomas Cup title in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, May 15, 2022.(AP)
Published on May 15, 2022 04:32 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Indian badminton team created history on Sunday as they lifted the Thomas Cup trophy for the very first time. In what was their maiden appearance in the tournament finale, India defeated the record 14-time champions Indonesia in the Thomas Cup 2022 final at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand by 3-0 to lift the coveted trophy.

The Indian team, featuring Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty was ruthless against Indonesia, the tournament's most successful team having previously won it 14 times.

Also Read | India beat Indonesia to win maiden Thomas Cup gold, Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag and Kidambi Srikanth winners in final

Lakshya Sen clinched the first point for India after defeating Anthony Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16. In the second match of the tie, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty saved four match points to clinch the match 18-21, 23-21, 21-19. It was Kidambi Srikanth who eventually sealed the historic won for India by defeating Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21.

Twitter in no time was flooded with congratulatory wishes for the Indian shuttlers. VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh were among the many cricketers who shared messages for the triumphant team.

A historic achievement and a massive moment for Indian badminton. Congratulations Team India on winning the Thomas Cup," wrote Kohli.

"History made. Welcome to India #Thomascup! Phenomenal! Jai Hind," wrote Gambhir, while Harbhajan tweeted, "Created history and in style! Congratulations @srikidambi @lakshya_sen @satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 @PRANNOYHSPRI on bringing the Thomas Cup home. Proud of you champs."

"Wow! Just Wow. No words to describe this win. To beat the most successful team ever is an achievement in itself. Congratulations for scripting history," said Dinesh Karthik.

"We've had individual champions but winning as a team and a first-ever title in #ThomasCup is surreal. Kudos to each and everyone in the Indian team for making this dream come true. We are proud of you," tweeted VVS Laxman.

 

Notably, India had never reached the summit clash of the world's most prestigious team event before.

