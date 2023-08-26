HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn live score, BWF World Championship semifinal: Prannoy eyes final ticket

HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn live score: HS Prannoy will hope for another impressive outing as he takes on Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the BWF World Championships semifinals on Saturday. Prannoy had ousted World No 2 Viktor Axelsen in the previous encounter, which also assured him of a bronze medal. The Indian secured a 21-13, 15-21, 16-21 win. Vitidsarn, on the other hand, had earlier defeated India's Lakshya Sen earlier in the tournament.

HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn live score, BWF World Championship semifinal(PTI)