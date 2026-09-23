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India vs China men's badminton semi-final Live updates: Lakshya Sen trails after losing first game vs Shi Yu Qi

By Shaunak Ghosh
Sep 23, 2026, 12:09:16 IST

India vs China Live updates, Asian Games 2026 men's badminton semi-final: Lakshya Sen has lost the first game 16-21 against Shi Yu Qi. He would now aim for a comeback like he did in the quarter-final.

India vs China men's badminton semi-final live updates (REUTERS)
India vs China men's badminton semi-final live updates (REUTERS)

India vs China Live updates, Asian Games 2026 men's badminton semi-final: Lakshya Sen has begun proceedings for India on a shaky note as he lost the first game 16-21 vs World No.1 Shi Yu Qi....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 23 Sept 2026, 12:09:16 PM IST

    Lakshya seals three quick points

    Lakshya Sen has started the second game in good fashion. He went 2-4 down, but has gained some big points to go 6-5 up.

  • 23 Sept 2026, 12:00:51 PM IST

    Lakshya loses first game

    Lakshya Sen put on a good fight with Shi Yu Qi. However, he lost the first game by a margin of 16-21. He made a comeback in the quarter-final. Can he pull off a similar feat against the World No.1 today?

  • 23 Sept 2026, 11:58:46 AM IST

    Can Lakshya win it?

    Lakshya Sen in currently trailing 16-20 in the first game. Shi Yu Qi needs 1 point to go 1-0 up. Can the Indian star make a solid comeback?

  • 23 Sept 2026, 11:48:44 AM IST

    Lakshya Sen going toe-to-toe with Shi Yu Qi

    Lakshya Sen is giving a tough run to Shi Yu Qi. He is trailing 10-12 at the moment, but the way he is playing, he can take a lead and any time and he is still gunning to win the first game.

  • 23 Sept 2026, 11:45:39 AM IST

    How have Indian men's team fared at the Asian Games?

    The Indian men’s team have previously won one silver, last time around in 2023, and three bronze medals in 1974, 1982 and 1986 at the Asian Games.

  • 23 Sept 2026, 11:37:23 AM IST

    India aims to reach their 4th Asian Games badminton final

    Only thrice have Indians reached a final in badminton at the Asian Games. PV Sindhu reached the women’s singles final in 2018 when she ended with silver. The men’s team also ended with a silver last time around at Hangzhou 2023.

    However, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty claimed the men’s doubles gold — India’s first and only gold at the Asian Games — last time around

  • 23 Sept 2026, 11:36:12 AM IST

    Action begins

    Lakshya Sen has begun proceedings vs Shi Yu Qi, as the men's badminton semi-final has officially kicked off.

  • 23 Sept 2026, 11:29:31 AM IST

    Medal already assured for India!!

    The Indian badminton men's team ensured that the sport will bring home a medal for the fourth successive Asian Games when they qualified for the semis. They take on China now for a spot in the final

  • 23 Sept 2026, 11:28:51 AM IST

    Check out out entire Asian Games live coverage

    As we get ready for the men's badminton semi-final to begin, you can catch the live coverage for India's Day 5 action at the Asian Games 2026. Mirabai Chanu is currently in action as she pushes for her first Asian Games medal.

  • 23 Sept 2026, 11:23:44 AM IST

    Have India made a strategic blunder?

    Ayush Shetty had stunned World No.1 Shi Yu Qi at the recently concluded BWF World Championships. However, it will be Lakshya Sen who will be taking on the Chinese star in the semi-final. Should India have fielded Ayush against him given his recent historic success? Only time will tell.

  • 23 Sept 2026, 11:07:52 AM IST

    Here's the full match card!!

    It will be Lakshya Sen who starts proceedings against Shi Yu Qi followed by Satwik-Chirag.

    Check out the full match lineup of the semi-final right here:

    Match 1: Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yu Qi

    Match 2: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang

    Match 3: Ayush Shetty vs Li Shi Feng

    Match 4: Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun vs He Ji Ting/Liu Yi

    Match 5: Kidambi Srikanth vs Weng Hongyang

  • 23 Sept 2026, 10:52:14 AM IST

    Hello and welcome

    Welcome to the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium in Aichi as India are set to take on China in the semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 men's team badminton event.

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