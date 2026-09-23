India vs China men's badminton semi-final Live updates: Lakshya Sen trails after losing first game vs Shi Yu Qi
India vs China Live updates, Asian Games 2026 men's badminton semi-final: Lakshya Sen has lost the first game 16-21 against Shi Yu Qi. He would now aim for a comeback like he did in the quarter-final.
India vs China Live updates, Asian Games 2026 men's badminton semi-final: Lakshya Sen has begun proceedings for India on a shaky note as he lost the first game 16-21 vs World No.1 Shi Yu Qi....Read More
The India vs China tie will be a repeat of the gold medal match at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, where China emerged victorious, and India had to settle for a silver.
India have already assured a medal in the category after they defeated Japan in the quarter-final in emphatic fashion.
Here's the complete match card of the semi-final:
Match 1: Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yu Qi
Match 2: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang
Match 3: Ayush Shetty vs Li Shi Feng
Match 4: Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun vs He Ji Ting/Liu Yi
Match 5: Kidambi Srikanth vs Weng Hongyang
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- 23 Sept 2026, 12:09:16 PM IST
Lakshya seals three quick points
Lakshya Sen has started the second game in good fashion. He went 2-4 down, but has gained some big points to go 6-5 up.
- 23 Sept 2026, 12:00:51 PM IST
Lakshya loses first game
Lakshya Sen put on a good fight with Shi Yu Qi. However, he lost the first game by a margin of 16-21. He made a comeback in the quarter-final. Can he pull off a similar feat against the World No.1 today?
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- 23 Sept 2026, 11:58:46 AM IST
Can Lakshya win it?
Lakshya Sen in currently trailing 16-20 in the first game. Shi Yu Qi needs 1 point to go 1-0 up. Can the Indian star make a solid comeback?
- 23 Sept 2026, 11:48:44 AM IST
Lakshya Sen going toe-to-toe with Shi Yu Qi
Lakshya Sen is giving a tough run to Shi Yu Qi. He is trailing 10-12 at the moment, but the way he is playing, he can take a lead and any time and he is still gunning to win the first game.
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- 23 Sept 2026, 11:45:39 AM IST
How have Indian men's team fared at the Asian Games?
The Indian men’s team have previously won one silver, last time around in 2023, and three bronze medals in 1974, 1982 and 1986 at the Asian Games.
- 23 Sept 2026, 11:37:23 AM IST
India aims to reach their 4th Asian Games badminton final
Only thrice have Indians reached a final in badminton at the Asian Games. PV Sindhu reached the women’s singles final in 2018 when she ended with silver. The men’s team also ended with a silver last time around at Hangzhou 2023.
However, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty claimed the men’s doubles gold — India’s first and only gold at the Asian Games — last time around
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- 23 Sept 2026, 11:36:12 AM IST
Action begins
Lakshya Sen has begun proceedings vs Shi Yu Qi, as the men's badminton semi-final has officially kicked off.
- 23 Sept 2026, 11:29:31 AM IST
Medal already assured for India!!
The Indian badminton men's team ensured that the sport will bring home a medal for the fourth successive Asian Games when they qualified for the semis. They take on China now for a spot in the final
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- 23 Sept 2026, 11:28:51 AM IST
Check out out entire Asian Games live coverage
As we get ready for the men's badminton semi-final to begin, you can catch the live coverage for India's Day 5 action at the Asian Games 2026. Mirabai Chanu is currently in action as she pushes for her first Asian Games medal.
- 23 Sept 2026, 11:23:44 AM IST
Have India made a strategic blunder?
Ayush Shetty had stunned World No.1 Shi Yu Qi at the recently concluded BWF World Championships. However, it will be Lakshya Sen who will be taking on the Chinese star in the semi-final. Should India have fielded Ayush against him given his recent historic success? Only time will tell.
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- 23 Sept 2026, 11:07:52 AM IST
Here's the full match card!!
It will be Lakshya Sen who starts proceedings against Shi Yu Qi followed by Satwik-Chirag.
Check out the full match lineup of the semi-final right here:
Match 1: Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yu Qi
Match 2: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang
Match 3: Ayush Shetty vs Li Shi Feng
Match 4: Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun vs He Ji Ting/Liu Yi
Match 5: Kidambi Srikanth vs Weng Hongyang
- 23 Sept 2026, 10:52:14 AM IST
Hello and welcome
Welcome to the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium in Aichi as India are set to take on China in the semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 men's team badminton event.
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