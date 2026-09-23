India vs China men's badminton semi-final Live updates: Lakshya Sen trails after losing first game vs Shi Yu Qi



The India vs China tie will be a repeat of the gold medal match at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, where China emerged victorious, and India had to settle for a silver.

India have already assured a medal in the category after they defeated Japan in the quarter-final in emphatic fashion.



Here's the complete match card of the semi-final:



Match 1: Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yu Qi

Match 2: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang

Match 3: Ayush Shetty vs Li Shi Feng

Match 4: Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun vs He Ji Ting/Liu Yi

Match 5: Kidambi Srikanth vs Weng Hongyang