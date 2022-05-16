‘Insults achievement of our heroes’: Veteran India cricketer slams IAS officer’s ‘distasteful’ take on Thomas Cup win

The Indian men's badminton team etched their names in the history books, becoming the first unit to clinch the prestigious Thomas and Uber Cup title on Sunday. In the summit clash against 14-time winners Indonesia, the shuttlers dished out a dominant show as India closed the five-round clash inside three.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lakshya Sen, who kicked-off the show, came from behind after dropping the first game against world number five Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, winning the singles match 8-21 21-17 21-16.

The win was followed by another superb display by the pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who defeated Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21 23-21 21-19.

Also Read: Chirag Shetty makes special request to Air India after historic Thomas Cup triumph

The third encounter, which saw India take an unassailable 3-0 advantage, witnessed another inspiring show as Kidambi Srikanth defeated Asian games gold medallist Jonatan Christie in straight games. He closed the match in less than an hour, winning it 21-15 23-21.

Soon after India's massive feat in Bangkok, the venue of the tournament, wishes started pouring in for the clinical display by the Indian unit. However, the reaction by an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, who tried to add some humour to his tweet, didn't go well with the fans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India spinner Amit Mishra also didn't find the humour in good taste and slammed the IAS officer calling his reaction “distasteful” and “insulting”.

Meanwhile, a cash reward of ₹1 crore was announced by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for the Indian men's badminton team. Badminton Association of India (BAI) president Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced a reward of ₹1 crore for the winning squad. The BAI official also announced an award of ₹20 lakh for the support staff.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail