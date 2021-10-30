Home / Sports / Badminton / Jayaram finishes runner-up at Belgian International Challenge
badminton

Jayaram finishes runner-up at Belgian International Challenge

Ajay Jayaram, a former world no 13, lost 14-21 14-21 to the 21-year-old Ng Tze Yong, who is ranked 74 in the world, in the summit clash of the four-day tournament.
FILE IMAGE: Ajay Jayaram finishes runner-up at Belgian International Challenge(Getty Images)
FILE IMAGE: Ajay Jayaram finishes runner-up at Belgian International Challenge(Getty Images)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Leuven (belgium)

India's Ajay Jayaram finished runner-up at the Belgian International Challenge after going down in straight games to Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the men's singles final here on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Indian, a former world no 13, lost 14-21 14-21 to the 21-year-old Ng Tze Yong, who is ranked 74 in the world, in the summit clash of the four-day tournament.

On way to the finals, fifth seed Jayaram, who is currently ranked 63, had defeated Kim Bruun of Denmark and Japan's Hashiru Shimono in semifinals and quarter-finals respectively on Friday.

Among other Indians in the fray, Subhankar Dey and Aakarshi Kashyap had lost in the quarter-final stage.

While Subhankar lost 15-21 21-8 15-21 to Yusuke Onodera of Japan, Aakarshi went down 12-21 11-21 to Japan's Riko Gunji in the women's singles. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ajay jayaram indian badminton
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 30, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out