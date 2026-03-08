Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-yi LIVE, All England Open final: Sen chases history in summit clash, eyes revenge vs Chun-yi

Live

Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-yi LIVE, All England Open 2026: India's Lakshya Sen in action.

Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-yi LIVE, All England Open 2026: Lakshya Sen takes on Lin Chun-yi in the men's singles of the All England Open in Birmingham on Sunday. For Lakshya, it will be about revenge, as he lost to the same opponent in the quarterfinals of the India Open in January. The Indian shuttler showed great resilience in his semifinal victory over Canada's Victor Lai, a match that lasted 1 hour and 37 minutes. He sealed a 21-16 18-21 21-15 victory, and the match tested his physical endurance, as multiple rallies went past 50 strokes. This is also Lakshya's second All England final, having lost to Viktor Axelsen in the 2022 summit clash. This year, he will look to become the third Indian to win the All England title. His mentor, Prakash Padukone, reached the All England final in 1980 and 1981, winning the title in his first appearance. Meanwhile, Pullela Gopichand is the other Indian to win the title in 2001. Other than Lakshya, Saina Nehwal (2015) and Prakash Nath have come close, finishing as runners-up. Speaking after his semifinal win, Lakshya said, "I was just taking one point at a time. At the start of the third game, I could feel my legs cramp up. I didn’t know whether I could continue, but I was just fighting each point and not thinking about it." "That was the only strategy, to finish the rallies in the first few shots. He was quite steady, but we were both tired to push the pace. But it was important for me to do it towards the end," he added. Chun-Yi, on the other hand, defeated world No. 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the other semifinal. It was a tight encounter, as Chun-Yi won 21-14, 18-21, 21-16. The tournament also saw top seed and defending champion Shi Yuqi get knocked out in the opening round by Sen. Meanwhile, Danish second Anders Antonsen also crashed out in the first round. ...Read More

