Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-yi LIVE, All England Open final: Sen chases history in summit clash, eyes revenge vs Chun-yi

Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-yi LIVE, All England Open 2026: Lakshya Sen takes on Lin Chun-yi in the men's singles of the All England Open in Birmingham on Sunday. For Lakshya, it will be about revenge, as he lost to the same opponent in the quarterfinals of the India Open in January. The Indian shuttler showed great resilience in his semifinal victory over Canada's Victor Lai, a match that lasted 1 hour and 37 minutes. He sealed a 21-16 18-21 21-15 victory, and the match tested his physical endurance, as multiple rallies went past 50 strokes....Read More
This is also Lakshya's second All England final, having lost to Viktor Axelsen in the 2022 summit clash. This year, he will look to become the third Indian to win the All England title. His mentor, Prakash Padukone, reached the All England final in 1980 and 1981, winning the title in his first appearance. Meanwhile, Pullela Gopichand is the other Indian to win the title in 2001. Other than Lakshya, Saina Nehwal (2015) and Prakash Nath have come close, finishing as runners-up.
Speaking after his semifinal win, Lakshya said, "I was just taking one point at a time. At the start of the third game, I could feel my legs cramp up. I didn’t know whether I could continue, but I was just fighting each point and not thinking about it."
"That was the only strategy, to finish the rallies in the first few shots. He was quite steady, but we were both tired to push the pace. But it was important for me to do it towards the end," he added.
Chun-Yi, on the other hand, defeated world No. 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the other semifinal. It was a tight encounter, as Chun-Yi won 21-14, 18-21, 21-16. The tournament also saw top seed and defending champion Shi Yuqi get knocked out in the opening round by Sen. Meanwhile, Danish second Anders Antonsen also crashed out in the first round.
Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-yi LIVE, All England Open 2026: We also have Team India in action at the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand. Rishabh Pant took to X to wish good luck to the Indian cricket team and Lakshya.
Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-yi LIVE, All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu, who skipped the All England Open, reacted to Lakshya's win in the semifinals. Taking to X, she wrote, "That lead will always make a difference mentally haha."
"What a match from Lakshya. Reminded me of the 2017 world champs final that I lost. Glad he came out on the other side. To win when your legs are cramping is one of the most difficult things in sport, and to see him do that today was phenomenal. He has a phenomenal team around him so I’m sure he’ll be okay.
"Good luck for tomorrow, Lakshya. Godspeed
"Victor, my heart goes out to you bud. I wouldn’t be too far off in saying you’re the future of men’s badminton with that game. Good luck for what’s ahead."
Sen suffered from cramps on his legs during his semifinal, especially in the decider. Speaking ahead of the final, his father dropped a huge update. Speaking to RevSportz, he said, "When I spoke to him, he sounded comfortable. So I think he will be fine."
"He is trying his best to recover. The team is trying to help with food, massage, ice bath, swimming pool recovery, all the methods are being used. He will get some time to recover. He will eat properly and take plenty of fluids," he added.
Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-yi LIVE, All England Open 2026: Their first meeting came at the U19 Asia Junior C'ships 2017, with Chun-yi. Chun-yi has also won their next three encounters at the 2025 and 2026 India Open, 2025 Singapore Open.
Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-yi LIVE, All England Open 2026: Good afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of the All England Open final between Lakshya Sen and Lin Chun-yi. The match is scheduled to start at around 5:00 PM, and will be a thrilling encounter.