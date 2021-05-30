Home / Sports / Badminton / Malvika end Austrian Open campaign with quarterfinal loss
Malvika end Austrian Open campaign with quarterfinal loss

PTI | , Graz
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 08:14 PM IST

Talented Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod gave a good account of herself at the Austrian Open International Series despite a narrow defeat against top seed Clara Azurmendi of Spain in the quarterfinals here.

The 19-year-old from Nagpur bounced back from a game down to grab the second game before going down narrowly 17-21 21-15 19-21 against world no 71 Clara on Saturday night.

Malvika had earlier defeated seventh seed Léonice Huet of France 21-9 21-6 in the pre-quarterfinals after notching up a 21-13 21-15 win over Czech Republic's Tereza Švábíková in the opening round on Friday.

Malvika had won the Maldives International Future Series on her senior debut in 2019, before claiming the Annapurna Post International Series in Nepal. She also won a bronze at the Bahrain International Series n 2019.

Among other Indians, Mugdha Agrey and Anjana Kumari faltered in the opening round of women's singles.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
