Physically and mentally fit, just need to be smarter in Paris: Sindhu

NEW DELHI: Away from all the noise and chatter regarding the Olympics, PV Sindhu has quietly settled down at her temporary accommodation on the outskirts of the small German town of Saarbrucken. For more than a month, PV Sindhu will train in Germany for the Olympics with her coach and support staff. (AP)

For more than a month, the former world champion will train at the Hermann-Neuberger Sportschule with her coach and support staff with her focus on winning a third successive Olympic medal.

“I discussed with (mentor) Prakash (Padukone) sir and thought this will be a good place. It is near to Paris, in between nowhere, very peaceful, I can get used to the climatic conditions and can focus even more before the Olympics,” Sindhu said from Germany in an interaction facilitated by SAI.

The 28-year-old was a seeded player at both the last two Olympics, clinching a silver in Rio 2016 and a bronze in Tokyo 2021. But heading into Paris in less than a month’s time, Sindhu’s form has been nowhere close to that in the past when she was renowned for coming good in major tournaments.

This year, the world No.12 has had an average win-loss record of 15-9, suffering five early round exits in eight tournaments and losing matches from winning positions. This was after she returned from a niggling knee injury that kept her out of the circuit for four months.

But the five-time world championship medallist said she is in a good space and just needs to be smart on court in Paris.

“Physically and mentally, I am right there, I just have to be smarter. My coach Agus (Dwi Santoso) has been taking care of that, my trainer has been taking care of the physical part. I have a lot of experience on my side, just need to be smarter and hope I change I get another medal for the country.”

“I am working on all the strokes, whether it is defence, attack or net play. I’m not focussed on just one stroke or technique, because you never know what it’s waiting for you. There are players who are smart enough to change and move to plan B. So you need to be prepared for it. I am focusing on practice, to make everything perfect -- each stroke, all techniques.”

The two-time Olympic medallist has shown sparks of her old self in recent times. She was on the verge of ending her title drought at the Malaysia Masters final in May when she led 11-3 in the decider against China’s Wang Zhi Yi.

A week later in Singapore, Sindhu was on the verge of beating nemesis Carolina Marin of Spain for the first time in six years while leading 15-10 and then 19-17 in the third game. But both times, Sindhu failed to close out the game in her favour. Despite that Sindhu is confident about her chances in Paris.

“Coming to the finals is not easy. And, finishing matches or not, it depends on how we play. Sometimes nothing works out. I feel that there’s been a lot of improvement. I know I can do much better. I’m confident that I’m getting there. I need to keep believing in myself and keep working harder,” said Sindhu.

“I feel the Olympics is something where it will be very different. I don’t want to compare with others but looking at my form, I’m in great shape. It’s just that you have to play very differently with every player. Strategy will be very different whether it is Chen Yu Fei or An Se Young. It also depends on the draw. But I am looking forward to the Olympics, hoping for the best.”