PV Sindhu clears the air on PUMA store spelling mistake, joins Neymar Jr and Usain Bolt in elite list

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu recently signed a multi-year partnership with PUMA India, as a brand ambassador. Celebrating the landmark moment, the company changed the spelling of its brand signage in various stores to ‘PVMA’, leading to speculation that it could be a spelling mistake. PV Sindhu celebrates during a match.(Mohd Zakir)

A fan even took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a photo of a store, and asked, “I just saw this puma store with the wrong spelling?? who did this.”

To her surprise, Sindhu replied, “I did”.

After signing the agreement, PUMA won’t only launch Sindhu-specific products, but also release a special high-performance range of products for badminton players which will consist of footwear, accessories and apparel. Commenting on her partnership, Sindhu said, “Badminton has been a platform for growth and self-discovery for me, and through this partnership, I want to inspire others, especially women, to take risks, believe in themselves, and aim higher.”

Other than Sindhu, PUMA already has Harmanpreet Kaur, Mohammed Shami, Mary Kom, Usain Bolt and Neymar Jr in their client roster.

The 29-year-old is the first and only Indian to become badminton world champion and only the second individual from the country to clinch two consecutive Olympic medals She also climbed to a career-high ranking of No. 2 in 2017.

During her career, she has grabbed five medals at the BWF World C’ships. She won silver at the 2016 Olympics, and then bronze in Tokyo. She also notched her first superseries title at the 2016 China Open, also winning the 2018 BWF World Tour Finals.

Sindhu is also the defending CWG champion. She has won three consecutive singles medals at the Commonwealth Games, a silver at the ASIAD and two Uber Cup bronze medals. She also was included in the Forbes’ list of highest-paid female athletes in 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. Sindhu has also received the Arjuna Award, Khel Ratna Award, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards.