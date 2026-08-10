PV Sindhu reacts to three men making 'langur sounds' to prevent macaque intruders at BWF Worlds in Delhi: ‘Can laugh…’

PV Sindhu, India's ace shuttler, on Monday reacted to the organisers arranging three men to make ‘langur calls’ at the upcoming BWF World Championships. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has taken this call to stop macaque intruders. According to Sportstar, three men trained to mimic langur calls have been brought in as part of security and venue preparations, with organisers hoping their unusual skills will deter another unwanted visitor from disrupting the tournament.

India’s PV Sindhu. (AFP) (HT_PRINT)

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The measure was taken after a rhesus macaque made an unexpected appearance during the India Open earlier this year, leading to widespread criticism of the BAI. The animal was spotted moving through areas of the Indira Gandhi Stadium complex, including the spectator section and practice hall at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium.

Now, with the BWF World Championships set to bring some of the biggest names in badminton to the same complex, organisers are taking precautions to avoid a repeat. On Monday evening, Sindhu reacted to the development, saying one might laugh at the solution, but the “effort” is commendable.

She also added that the solution might be “uniquely Indian”, but so is the country's warmth and spirit. She concluded her post by saying that she cannot wait for the national capital to host the major tournament.

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“You can laugh at the solution, but you have to love the effort. So many people are working behind the scenes to make sure India is ready to welcome the world. Our solutions may be uniquely Indian, but so are our warmth, our spirit and our hospitality. Can’t wait for the badminton world to experience it all in Delhi. See you soon,” Sindhu wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

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Thinking about this move

The reasoning behind the plan is rooted in the natural behaviour of the two species. Rhesus macaques are known to be wary of langurs, which are significantly larger. Hearing the characteristic calls of a langur can therefore prompt macaques to retreat from the area.

“Monkeys are very afraid of langurs, which are much bigger than them, so when we make these sounds, monkeys usually flee,” Zafar, one of the three men employed for the job, told Sportstar.

“We have worked in the South and North Blocks in New Delhi and Gurgaon previously. It is very effective,” he added.

The World Championships in Delhi are expected to draw large crowds to the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. The tournament will run from August 17 to 23.

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