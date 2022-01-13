Seven shuttlers test positive for Covid-19 at India Open 2022, all withdrawn from tournament

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 13, 2022 08:01 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Thursday confirmed that as many as seven players have been withdrawn from the impending India Open 2022 after they tested positive for Covid-19.

A mandatory test was conducted on Tuesday to which these seven players returned a positive result. Doubles partners deemed close contact of the seven players have also been withdrawn from the tournament.

These players will not be replaced in the main draw of the competition and their opponents will be given a walkover to the next round.

Testing protocols have been implemented in accordance with Badminton World Federation and Badminton Association of India guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

Round two of the tournament commences today.

