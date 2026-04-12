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Shuttler Ayush Shetty’s dream run ends with loss in Asia Championships final

India’s 20-year-old Shetty goes down 8-21,10-21 in 42 minutes against reigning world champion and home favourite Shi Yu Qi of China in the Badminton Asia Championship final in Ningbo, China

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 04:20 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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NEW DELHI: Ayush Shetty’s brilliant run at the $550,000 Badminton Asia Championships ended with a loss in the men’s singles final, earning the 20-year-old a well-deserved silver medal in Ningbo, China, on Sunday.

India's Ayush Shetty at the Badminton Asia Championship in Ningbo, China. (AFP)

Shetty went down 8-21, 10-21 in 42 minutes as he proved no match for reigning world champion and home favourite Shi Yu Qi in the last match of the day.

On Saturday, the shuttler from Mangaluru became only the third Indian player or pair to reach the final of the prestigious continental championships.

Dinesh Khanna had won the men’s singles crown way back in 1965. India had to wait another 58 years before the ace pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty claimed the men’s doubles gold three years ago in Dubai.

The unheralded Shetty, who graduated to the senior circuit only two years ago, surprised one and all when she reached the summit clash overcoming some of the best shuttlers on the circuit. In the opening round, he beat reigning Asian Games gold medallist and local favourite Li Shi Feng before overcoming Chinese Taipei’s Chi Yu Jen.

 
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Home / Sports / Badminton News / Shuttler Ayush Shetty’s dream run ends with loss in Asia Championships final
Home / Sports / Badminton News / Shuttler Ayush Shetty’s dream run ends with loss in Asia Championships final
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