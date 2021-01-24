IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Badminton / Srikanth resumes training after BAI gets mandatory quarantine time reduced
File image of Kidambi Srikanth of India.(Getty Images)
File image of Kidambi Srikanth of India.(Getty Images)
badminton

Srikanth resumes training after BAI gets mandatory quarantine time reduced

Srikanth withdrew from the tournament after B Sai Praneeth, who he was sharing a room with, had tested positive for COVID-19.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Bangkok
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:20 PM IST

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who was forced to withdraw from the just-concluded Thailand Open as per protocols, resumed training on Sunday after the Badminton Association of India (BAI) got his 14-day mandatory reduced to a week.

Srikanth withdrew from the tournament after B Sai Praneeth, who he was sharing a room with, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Srikanth had tested negative in the mandatory PCR test conducted on Monday and had also returned negative results since arriving in Thailand.

BAI also announced that the entire Indian team, here for the competition, will undergo compulsory COVID-19 tests on Monday.

"Update on @srikidambi #BAI has ensured @srikidambi's mandatory quarantine of 14days is reduced to a week and the former No1 has resumed training starting today. The entire team is also scheduled for a compulsory COVID19 test tomorrow as per @bwfmedia protocol," BAI tweeted.

The 27-year-old Srikanth had defeated Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin 21-11 21-11 in the first round on Tuesday before withdrawing from the tournament.

The world number 14 had withdrawn from last week's event ahead of his second round after pulling a calf muscle.

"I had to pull out of the BWF Thailand Open to stay in line with BWF health and safety protocols, after my roommate tested ve. I have however tested negative and I look forward to finishing my quarantine," Srikanth had tweeted.

All other Indian players had also tested negative following Monday's mandatory round of PCR testing and were cleared to continue compete in the tournament upon producing a negative test result each day.

However, the Thai health authorities, Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) and BWF, had restricted "the movement and schedule of the rest of the India team as per tournament protocol," which will be in place for 14 days till February 1.

Last week, Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy had returned positive for COVID-19 results initially but were later cleared to compete in the Yonex Thailand Open after they tested negative in a fresh round of testing.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
File image of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.(File)
File image of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.(File)
badminton

Rankireddy hopes up after Thai Open doubles run

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:55 AM IST
  • Either side of the Covid bout though Rankireddy ensured he trained regularly to keep fitness levels up. That was on show during the two Thailand Opens—where the Indian campaign ended on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashwini Satwik (Twitter)
Ashwini Satwik (Twitter)
badminton

Dream run of Indian doubles pairs end with semifinal defeat at Thailand Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Satwik and Ashwini, who spent most of the last year away from the court in two different cities and could only practice together for a few weeks, on Friday became the first Indian mixed doubles pair to reach the semifinals of a BWF World Tour Super 1000 event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy(R) and Chirag Shetty. File(Getty Images)
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy(R) and Chirag Shetty. File(Getty Images)
badminton

Satwik-Chirag's impressive run ends with semifinal defeat at Thailand Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:18 PM IST
The Indian pair had participated in Super 1000 events in 2018 ad 2019 but this is the first time it entered the semifinals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
badminton

PV Sindhu bows out of Thailand Open after losing to Ratchanok Intanon

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:33 PM IST
PV Sindu went down in straight games (13-21, 9-21 ) to the fourth seed in Thailand Open on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashwini and Satwik (file)(Twitter)
Ashwini and Satwik (file)(Twitter)
badminton

Thailand Open: Satwik-Ashwini in mixed doubles semis, Sameer loses tough fight

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:23 PM IST
The unseeded pair of Satwik and Ashwini stunned fifth seeds and world no 6 Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh of Malaysia 18-21 24-22 22-20 after toiling hard for one hour and 15 minutes in a nail-bitting quarterfinal duel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Referee gives a red card to Ajay Chhetri of SC East Bengal during the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal at GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa(PTI)
Referee gives a red card to Ajay Chhetri of SC East Bengal during the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal at GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa(PTI)
badminton

ISL 7: Poor referring has been a problem for all teams, says Renedy Singh

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:19 PM IST
East Bengal has been on a roll lately as the side has managed to stay undefeated in its last seven matches. The side is currently placed at the 10th spot in the standings with 12 points from 12 matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo of PV Sindhu(AP)
File Photo of PV Sindhu(AP)
badminton

Thailand Open: Sindhu cruises into quarterfinals after beating Kisona

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:13 PM IST
The Olympic silver medalist outclassed Kisona in the second-round clash to register an easy 21-10, 21-12 win in an encounter that lasted less than an hour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian shuttler Sameer Verma(Twitter)
Photo of Indian shuttler Sameer Verma(Twitter)
badminton

Thailand Open: Sameer, Satwik-Ponnappa sail into quarterfinals; Prannoy loses

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:23 PM IST
This was Sameer's third victory over Gemke. The Indian had defeated the world no 17 Danish shuttler in their previous two clashes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Indian badminton player Sameer Verma(AP)
File image of Indian badminton player Sameer Verma(AP)
badminton

Sameer, mixed doubles pair of Satwik & Ponnappa into quarters of Thailand Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:21 AM IST
The mixed doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also sailed into the quarterfinals with a hard fought 22-20 14-21 21-16 win over the German duo of Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich in a match that lasted close to an hour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HS Prannoy in action. (Getty Images)
HS Prannoy in action. (Getty Images)
badminton

Prannoy gets back to winning ways after a tough year

By Sandip Sikdar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:02 PM IST
  • Often referred to as “giant-killer” for regularly beating top-5 players, Prannoy, the world No.28, was low confidence and without his winning touch when the pandemic shut down sporting activities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HS Prannoy in action. File(Getty Images)
HS Prannoy in action. File(Getty Images)
badminton

Prannoy upsets Christie in Thailand Open

PTI, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:08 PM IST
A former top-10 player, Prannoy recovered from a game down to outwit sixth seed Christie 18-21 21-16 23-21 in a thrilling contest that clocked an hour and 15 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of B Sai Praneeth.(Getty Images)
File image of B Sai Praneeth.(Getty Images)
badminton

Praneeth withdraws after testing positive for COVID-19

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:40 AM IST
Former world number one Kidambi Srikanth, who was sharing the room with Praneeth, was also forced to withdraw as per protocols laid down by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Indian badminton player Sameer Verma(AP)
File image of Indian badminton player Sameer Verma(AP)
badminton

Sameer Verma stages incredible comeback at Thailand Open

By Sandip Sikdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:59 AM IST
Sameer, on the other hand, found his game and confidence and never relinquished his lead again to enter the second round of the Super 1000 tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
badminton

Sindhu, Srikanth make impressive starts at Thailand Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:30 AM IST
"It was a good game and I'm very, very happy. This win was very important for me in this tournament because at last week's tournament, I went out in the first round," Sindhu said after the match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu(Twitter)
badminton

Sindhu and other Indian shuttlers look for better show at Thailand Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:23 PM IST
The Indian players seemed to struggle with their fitness as none of them could cross the second round at the Yonex Thailand Open, the first event of the Asia leg here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP