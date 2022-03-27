PV Sindhu claims Swiss Open crown, defeats Busanan Ongbamrungphan in women's singles final

World No. 7 PV Sindhu on Sunday defeated fourth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-16, 21-8 in the final to lay hands on the Swiss Open crown at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel.

Sindhu was dominant against the Thai player as she wrapped up the win in 49 minutes to win the women's singles title at the Super 300 badminton tournament. This is Sindhu's second Super 300 title of the year. She has won Syed Modi International back in January.

Sindhu, playing in her second successful final, took an early 7-5 lead before Busanan fought back to make it 16-15. But the 26-year-old Indian recovered swiftly and went on to take the opening game 21-16.

The two-time Olympic medallist was ruthless in the second game and stormed to a 5-0 lead. Using her height to great advantage, Sindhu led 11-2 at the mid-game interval, inching closer to her maiden Swiss Open title. Busanan, who trailed by a mile, made a poor fist of a comeback as Sindhu made it 17-4.

After the change of the ends with such a massive lead, Sindhu never faced any actual resistance in the second game. The ace Indian shuttler eventually took the game 21-8 to register a resounding straight-game win over her opponent.

Earlier, Sindhu had prevailed 21-18 15-21 21-19 over Thailand's Supanida Katethong in a 79-minute semi-final. Sindhu was favourite to win the final, having defeated Busanan an overwhelming 15 times in the previous 16 meetings. With this win, Sindhu now has a head-to-head record of 16-1 against the Thai player.

