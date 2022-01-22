Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
badminton

Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu defeats Evgeniya Kosetskaya, storms into final

The Indian shuttler defeated Russia's Evgeniya Kosetskaya 21-11 in the semi-final clash that lasted for minutes.
PV Sindhu plays a shot(PTI/File Photo)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 06:35 PM IST
ANI |

Top-seed PV Sindhu on Saturday stormed into the women's finals of the ongoing Syed Modi International 2022 here in Lucknow.

At the Babu Banarasi Indoor Stadium, the Indian shuttler defeated Russia's Evgeniya Kosetskaya 21-11 in the semi-final clash that lasted for minutes.

The 26-year-old Sindhu came out all guns blazing in the semi-final clash and she took the first game comprehensively 21-11, and she was just one more game away from progressing to the finals.

The Russian opponent retired in the second game and as a result, Sindhu progressed to the finals of the tournament.

Earlier, Sindhu had outclassed the sixth-seed Supanida Katethong 11-21, 21-12, 21-17 in a quarterfinal clash that lasted for one hour and five minutes.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
