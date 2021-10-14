Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Badminton / Uber Cup: India lose to Japan in quarters, bows out of tournament
badminton

Uber Cup: India lose to Japan in quarters, bows out of tournament

Earlier in the day, the men's badminton team suffered a 1-4 defeat against China in their last group-stage match.
Image used for representational purpose(Getty Images)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 10:45 PM IST
ANI |

The Indian women's badminton team on Thursday bowed out of the ongoing Uber Cup after suffering a defeat against Japan in the quarter-finals.

Malvika Bansod lost her match to world number five Akane Yamaguchi 12-21, 17-21 in the first match of the quarter-final tie.

The duo of Tanisha Carsto and Rutaparna Panda then lost their match against yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto 8-21, 10-21 and this gave Japan a 2-0 lead in the encounter.

Aditi Bharat then lost her match against Sayaka Takahashi and after this, Japan went on to seal the five-match affair.

Earlier in the day, the men's badminton team suffered a 1-4 defeat against China in their last group-stage match.

The men's badminton team will now square off against Denmark in the quarterfinals on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uber cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Indian men suffer 1-4 loss to China in last group match of Thomas Cup badminton

India men enter quarters, women lose to Thailand

Indian shuttlers reach Thomas Cup quarterfinals with 5-0 win over Tahiti

Saina retires injured, but India overcome Spain 3-2
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP