Home / Sports / Badminton / Uber Cup: India women's team lose to Thailand
badminton

Uber Cup: India women's team lose to Thailand

The India women's badminton team on Wednesday lost to Thailand in their final Group B encounter in the ongoing Uber Cup.
Indian doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Reddy N Sikki((Twitter))
Published on Oct 13, 2021 07:37 PM IST
ANI | , Aarhus

In the match, India went down as Malvika Bansod lost the match 21-15, 21-11 against Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Following this, the doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Reddy N Sikki lost against Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai by 21-16, 21-12.

In the third match, shuttler Aditi Bhatt lost the match 21-16, 18-21, 21-15 against Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

The doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela lost against the Thailand pair by 21-17, 21-16.

In the last match, Tasnim Mir lost the match 21-19, 21-15 against Supainda Katethong.

On Tuesday, India defeated Scotland 4-1 in their Group B encounter.

