New Delhi: From the legendary Prakash Padukone to the late Syed Modi, the venue for the BWF World Championships here carries a rich legacy of Indian badminton. Back in the day, the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, then known as the Indraprastha Indoor Stadium, was the country’s only air-conditioned venue for badminton and witnessed some of the sport’s most memorable moments.

Prakash Padukone. (Santosh Harhare/ HT)

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The 1982 Asian Games was one such occasion. Modi won a singles bronze, India’s first individual badminton medal at the Asian Games, after a fantastic run that included a clash with Indonesian legend Liem Swie King. Though Modi lost that closely fought match, his bronze marked a significant moment for Indian badminton. India went on to win five bronze medals in 1982 Asiad. Padukone was deemed ineligible as he was then a professional player.

Another historic moment came during the 1988 Thomas Cup qualification, when India beat Japan to emerge the Asian Zone winner. They overcame strong teams such as Japan and Thailand and broke into the top eight badminton nations. Padukone stepped up in singles and doubles, where he partnered Uday Pawar, while Modi and a young U Vimal Kumar handled the singles responsibilities and produced some big wins.

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Deep Dive What were the significant achievements of Syed Modi in the 1982 Asian Games? Syed Modi won a singles bronze medal, marking India's first individual badminton medal at the Asian Games, after a remarkable performance that included a closely contested match against Indonesian legend Liem Swie King. Why is the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium historically important for Indian badminton? The Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium has a rich legacy, having hosted landmark events like the 1982 Asian Games and the 1988 Thomas Cup qualification, where India achieved significant successes against formidable opponents like Japan and Thailand. How is the scoring format changing in badminton from 3x21 to 3x15, and what does that mean for players? The scoring format is transitioning to 3x15, which is a faster-paced system rewarding quick play. Players will need to adapt their strategies as there is less time to recover from a deficit compared to the traditional 21-point format.

{{^usCountry}} “It was a big moment for Indian badminton back then,” recalls Vimal. “We qualified for the Thomas Cup Final in 1988, beating Japan and Thailand. Those were big teams. Prakash played doubles with Uday Pawar, and I played the second singles with Modi. That was Modi’s last Thomas Cup,” Vimal told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was a big moment for Indian badminton back then,” recalls Vimal. “We qualified for the Thomas Cup Final in 1988, beating Japan and Thailand. Those were big teams. Prakash played doubles with Uday Pawar, and I played the second singles with Modi. That was Modi’s last Thomas Cup,” Vimal told HT. {{/usCountry}}

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The venue had hosted the Asian Zone Thomas Cup qualification in 1984 as well with Padukone and Modi competing. The big indoor arena also had a unique feature — a partition that could be lowered to make the huge hall more compact for badminton.

Vimal, who has seen the stadium from close quarters and also won a national title there, remembers those days vividly.

“After the Asian Games, there were many badminton competitions hosted at this venue. In those days, having an air-conditioned stadium was a big deal. There used to be a partition that would come down, and it was huge. We have played many matches, from the Thomas Cup to the National Championships.”

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For Vimal, however, Modi’s 1982 Asian Games bronze remains the venue’s most significant badminton memory.

“Syed Modi’s achievement was the biggest, winning a bronze medal at the 1982 Asian Games. He lost a very close match to Liem Swie King. That was a big moment and a great match. He was leading 13-7 in the third game, and then from there, he lost. That’s one of the best matches he played against Liem Swie King.”

India went on to win five medals in that edition of the Asiad. Leroy D’Sa and Pradip Gandhe won silver in men’s doubles, while the men’s and women’s teams also won bronze medals. D’Sa and Kanwal Thakar Singh won bronze in mixed doubles as well.