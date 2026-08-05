World Championships: Ayush Shetty to face defending champion Shi Yuqi in opener

NEW DELHI: It won’t be an easy outing for Indian shuttlers at their home badminton World Championships. The draw for all five categories were announced here on Wednesday and the biggest news to come out of the ceremony from an Indian perspective is that Asian Championships silver medallist Ayush Shetty will face defending champion and top seed Shi Yuqi of China in the men’s singles opener.

New Delhi, India – January 13, 2026: Ayush Shetty from India plays against Lakshya Sen from India, during the men's doubles match in the Yonex Sunrise India Open 2026 at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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While chief national coach Pullela Gopichand said that it is better to face the world No.1 at the start than deeper into the tournament, it is the toughest first round 21-year-old Shetty could have expected. Shi, unsurprisingly, has a 3-0 record against Shetty.

“Overall, it looks like a good draw from an Indian perspective. It will be a big first round clash between Shi and Ayush, and given Ayush’s attacking game it is better to play Shi first up than later in the tournament,” he said.

The other Indian in the draw, Lakshya Sen, who won bronze in 2021, will face Austrian Collins Valentine Filimon in the first round. He is likely to face second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand — who has reached the final of the last three editions — in the last 16.

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{{^usCountry}} As always, PV Sindhu will be India’s flagbearer in women’s singles. She opens her campaign against world No.141 Sophia Nobel of Ireland. The 2019 world champion is easily expected to progress to the Round of 16 where she will likely meet third seed Wang Zhi Yi of China. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As always, PV Sindhu will be India’s flagbearer in women’s singles. She opens her campaign against world No.141 Sophia Nobel of Ireland. The 2019 world champion is easily expected to progress to the Round of 16 where she will likely meet third seed Wang Zhi Yi of China. {{/usCountry}}

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Teenager Unnati Hooda will face Thet Htar Thuzar of Myanmar in Round 1 with a possible clash against 13th seed Michelle Li of Canada in the second round. Tanvi Sharma, 17, who recently won the Taipei Open, did not make it as she was not ranked high enough on entry deadline. She is in the reserve list.

In men’s doubles, fifth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have a first round bye and will play the winners of the match between Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle of Scotland and Thai Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn and Worrapol Thongsa-Nga in the second round. They will likely face their real test in the quarter-finals against Paris Olympics silver medallists and third seeds Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China.

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MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan are also in the second half of the draw and will start their campaign against Ireland’s Scott Guildea and Paul Reynolds.

In women’s doubles, two-time All England semi-finalists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will be up against Paula Lopez and Lucia Rodriguez of Spain in the first round with American 16th seeds Lauren Lam and Allison Lee waiting for them in the second round.

Debutants Simran Singhi and Kavipriya Selvam will open their campaign against Nikol Carulla and Carmen Jimenez of Spain. If they clear that hurdle they will face five-time European champions Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva in the second round.

In mixed doubles, 15th seeded Indian combine of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto have a bye in the opener. Their first real test could come in the Round of 16 where they are likely to face sixth seeds Guo Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui of China.

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Compatriots Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde will be up against Canada’s Jonathan Lai and Crystal Lai with top seeds Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping of China waiting for them in the second round.

India is hosting the World Championships after 17 years, the previous edition having taken place in Hyderabad in 2009. This edition will take place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from August 17-23.