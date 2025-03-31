Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bibee throws shutout ball into the seventh inning as Guardians defeat Royals 6-2

AP |
Mar 31, 2025 03:10 AM IST

Bibee throws shutout ball into the seventh inning as Guardians defeat Royals 6-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tanner Bibee pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning, Kyle Mazardo hit a two-run homer and Gabriel Arias and Daniel Schneemann added solo shots as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Sunday.

HT Image
HT Image

Bibee gave up no runs and two hits in 6 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and two walks. The right-hander bounced back after he was scheduled to make the opening day start for Cleveland on Thursday, but was scratched because of an illness.

Royals starter Michael Wacha threw 87 pitches over four innings and allowed one run and four hits with two strikeouts and four walks. None of Kansas City's starting pitchers got past the fifth inning in any game during the three-game season-opening series.

Mazardo's home run traveled 417 feet nearly into the right field fountains off Sam Long to give the Guardians a 3-0 lead. It was his second home run of the series.

Arias' homer in the sixth made it 4-0. He started in place of six-time All-Star José Ramírez, who missed the game due to a sprained right wrist he suffered on a slide in Saturday’s game.

Cleveland took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Arias' sacrifice fly that scored Carlos Santana.

Schneemann's homer in the eighth extended the Guardians' lead to 6-0.

Bobby Witt Jr. hit an RBI single and Hunter Renfroe drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth for the Royals. Key moment

The Royals had the tying run at the plate in the eighth, but Hunter Gaddis forced a groundout to first to end the rally. Key stat

Steven Kwan went 3 for 5, all of those hits being singles, and had six hits over the series. Up next

The Guardians send RHP Luis Ortiz to the mound to start a three-game series at San Diego on Monday. Kansas City travels to Milwaukee on Monday with LHP Kris Bubic on the hill.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
News / Sports / Bibee throws shutout ball into the seventh inning as Guardians defeat Royals 6-2
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On