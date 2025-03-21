Menu Explore
Bucks' Damian Lillard sidelined with calf injury in game against short-handed Lakers

AP |
Mar 21, 2025 07:49 AM IST

Bucks' Damian Lillard sidelined with calf injury in game against short-handed Lakers

LOS ANGELES — Damian Lillard was ruled out of the Milwaukee Bucks' game against the Lakers in Los Angeles on Thursday night due to a calf injury.

HT Image
HT Image

The 34-year-old Lillard had initially been listed on the injury report as dealing with right groin soreness. He missed two games in December because of a right calf strain and two in February because of right hamstring soreness.

“I just know it popped up and, you know, didn't do shoot-around today, and so we just keep moving on,” Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said during his pregame press conference.

Lillard is averaging 24.9 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds for the Bucks, who entered Thursday's action one game behind the Indiana Pacers for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers extended their lead with a 105-99 overtime win against Brooklyn.

Even before Lillard had been formally declared out, Rivers conceded that Bucks would be in better shape than the Lakers, who will be without their top four scorers and five of the top six.

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves were ruled out of the second game of a back-to-back because of sprained right ankles, as were key rotation players Dorian Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt following a 120-108 win over Denver on Wednesday night. LeBron James and Rui Hachimura remain out.

“I don’t know if we’re going to be the more healthier team tonight, to be honest, but not having Luka and LeBron, we’re probably the more healthier team,” Rivers said.

NBA: /NBA

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
