Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / BWF adds Odisha Open to 2022 calendar, India to host 3 back-to-back tournaments in January
sports

BWF adds Odisha Open to 2022 calendar, India to host 3 back-to-back tournaments in January

India will be hosting the India Open Super 500, Syed Modi International Super 300 and Odisha Open Super 100 in January
Representational image(Getty Images)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 03:11 PM IST
PTI |

India will host three back-to-back badminton tournaments, including a new event -- the Odisha Open --, in January next year, according to the international calender unveiled by the sport's governing body BWF on Thursday.

The India Open Super 500, which was cancelled in 2020 as well as this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be the first tournament of 2022, scheduled from January 11 to 16.

The Syed Modi International Super 300, which was also cancelled by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for the second year in a row in September, will be held from January 18 to 23.

It will be followed by the Odisha Open Super 100, to be played from January 25 to 30.

The Hyderabad Open Super 100 tournament, which was also cancelled in 2020 as well as this year, does not feature in the calendar for 2022.

"The HSBC BWF World Tour calendar is based on the principle of cluster tournaments primarily throughout Asia as well as traditional European tournament stops where the prospect of travel in that region is more viable," the BWF said in a statement.

RELATED STORIES

The world body added that it is still discussing whether additional Super 100 tournaments will be added to the revamped calendar.

BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said: "The goal has always been to put player safety first and with the success of the Asian Leg in January 2021 in Thailand serving as a gateway for international competitions to resume, the BWF Tournament Calendar for 2022 has a number of cluster tournaments planned to mitigate the complexity surrounding cross-border travel.

"It is likely that tournaments in 2022 will have BWF safety provisions around them.

"However, BWF hopes to gradually transition to conducting tournaments with fewer COVID-19 restrictions in 2022 as we slowly return to normalcy with less limitations on hosting international events," he added. PTI APA PM PM

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bwf
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India concede late penalty to lose 0-1 to UAE in U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers

Just a matter of time before I break through, says Murray

Bayern handed its heaviest ever Cup loss, 5-0 at Gladbach

Man City's League Cup reign over after penalty-shootout loss
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Agni V missile
COP26 summit
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP