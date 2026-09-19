The St. Louis Cardinals fell out of postseason contention a while ago, and they likely have just nine games to play before calling it a season. It's not vital for them to have a closer functioning perfectly right now.

Cardinals making no change at closer for series with Nationals

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Still, it would be encouraging for right-hander Riley O'Brien if he ironed out some of his troubles before the offseason comes.

The Cardinals host the Washington Nationals for a three-game series starting Friday night, and O'Brien still sounds like the top late relief option for manager Oliver Marmol, even after he had another rough outing recently.

O'Brien allowed a go-ahead, two-run home run to Drew Gilbert in the 10th inning Wednesday that led to a 6-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants. It was the sixth time in 11 outings since Aug. 23 that O'Brien took a loss, blew a save, or both.

"It's part of being a big-leaguer," Marmol said. "Nobody is going to feel sorry for him and everybody is going to go through something like this in their career at this level."

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{{^usCountry}} O'Brien is 37-for-45 in save opportunities. Only the Tampa Bay Rays' Bryan Baker has more saves, but only two pitchers have more blown saves, and O'Brien leads all relievers with nine losses. He throws hard, but he doesn't get strikeouts at a top rate, nor do batters chase his pitches. He also walks too many. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} O'Brien is 37-for-45 in save opportunities. Only the Tampa Bay Rays' Bryan Baker has more saves, but only two pitchers have more blown saves, and O'Brien leads all relievers with nine losses. He throws hard, but he doesn't get strikeouts at a top rate, nor do batters chase his pitches. He also walks too many. {{/usCountry}}

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No matter: Marmol repeatedly has said he wants to stick with O'Brien in high- leverage situations.

"My message has been super simple and clear," Marmol said. "We love you.

"Embrace the fact that people think you suck right now. Go out there and prove people wrong, finish strong and learn from this. If you just sulk in it and feel bad for yourself, then you don't really take a whole lot out of it."

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The Cardinals have dropped six of nine and are in danger of finishing with a losing record for the third time in four seasons. They have scheduled right-hander Kyle Leahy to start the opener against Washington.

By design to reduce wear and tear, Leahy hasn't thrown more than three innings in his past three starts. He has pitched to a 7.71 ERA without a decision in two relief appearances against Washington.

St. Louis also has National League Rookie of the Year candidate JJ Wetherholt back in the lineup after he missed just more than two weeks because of tendinitis in his right wrist. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Wednesday, but did make contact on a fly ball at 96.1 mph. He's using the rest of the season as a de facto rehab assignment.

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The Nationals fell 3-0 to the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night when six pitchers combined to walk 13 batters.

"Thirteen walks," manager Blake Butera said. "Honestly, we were fortunate it was only a three-nothing game. It's hard to win against a pitcher like Zack Wheeler doing that."

Washington dropped two of three to St. Louis at home in April. Like the Cardinals, the Nats were off Thursday.

Washington is scheduled to start right-hander Cade Cavalli in the series opener. He has a 2.05 ERA in 11 second-half starts.

Cavalli didn't get a decision when facing the Cards in April, allowing two runs one earned to go with four hits and four walks over 4 2/3 innings. That was his first time facing St. Louis.

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The Nationals announced Friday that they agreed to a four-year extension plus a club option for 2031 with Cavalli. According to published reports, the deal is worth $47 million and would grow to $70 million if the option is picked up.

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