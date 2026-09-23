Chris Spatola cause of death: What happened to Coach K’s son-in-law? Tributes pour in after his death at 47

Chris Spatola, the son-in-law of longtime Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, has died unexpectedly at the age of 47.

Chris Spatola dies at 47. (X @Chris_Spatola)

Duke confirmed the news in a note shared with the university community, stating, “We write to you to share the incredibly difficult news that Chris Spatola passed away unexpectedly yesterday."

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The Krzyzewski family also addressed the loss in a statement Tuesday, saying, “There are no words to adequately express our heartbreak over the loss of our beloved Chris Spatola."

“Chris served our country, was a devoted husband and father, and was such an important part of our family. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, thoughts, and prayers we have received during this incredibly difficult time,” the family's statement further read.

Chris Spatola cause of death

The cause of Spatola’s death has not been confirmed publicly. Details surrounding his passing remain undisclosed, with his death currently being described as unexpected.

Also read | Chris Spatola family: All about his wife Jamie, children and parents after Coach K's son-in-law dies at 47

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{{^usCountry}} Chris Spatola spent five years with the Duke Blue Devils from 2007 to 2012, initially joining Mike Krzyzewski’s staff before taking on the role of director of basketball operations. ESPN paid tribute {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chris Spatola spent five years with the Duke Blue Devils from 2007 to 2012, initially joining Mike Krzyzewski’s staff before taking on the role of director of basketball operations. ESPN paid tribute {{/usCountry}}

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ESPN also remembered Spatola following his death, highlighting the former student-athlete, Army veteran, coach and broadcaster’s impact on its college basketball coverage.

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“Chris Spatola brought a unique perspective to ESPN’s college basketball coverage, shaped by his experiences as a student-athlete, Army veteran, coach and broadcaster. He was thoughtful, prepared and passionate about the sport, earning the respect of colleagues, coaches, players and fans alike. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time," ESPN's statement read.

Spatola’s path from Army to ESPN

Before moving into coaching, Spatola was a four-year starter at Army from 1998 to 2002. After graduating from West Point, he served for five years in the United States Army, including roles as a Battery Commander and Executive Officer.

He also worked with USA Basketball as a court coach for the U.S. Men's National Team, which won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2010 World Championships in Istanbul.

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Spatola transitioned into sports media in 2012 and went on to build a career as a basketball analyst, including his work with ESPN.