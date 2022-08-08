Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Final Lakshya Sen vs Ng Tze Yong Live Score: Lakshya Sen eyes gold medal in CWG debut

Lakshya Sen (India) vs Ng Tze Yong (Malaysia), Badminton Men’s Singles Final, Gold Medal Match, Commonwealth Games 2022: Making his CWG debut, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen takes on Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in badminton's men's singles gold medal match at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Monday. The world number 10 defeated Singapore's Jia Heng Teh in his semi-final match, sealing a 21-10 18-21 21-16 victory. Although he has a 2-0 head-to-head record against Yong, the Malaysian is in good form and defeated Kidambi Srikanth in his semi-final fixture. The match will also mark Lakshya's second major singles medal on the global stage after his bronze at the World Championships in December last year.