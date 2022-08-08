Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Final Lakshya Sen vs Ng Tze Yong Live Score: Lakshya Sen eyes gold medal in CWG debut
- Lakshya Sen vs Ng Tze Yong Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Gold Medal Match Live Score: Lakshya Sen takes on Ng Tze Yong in the gold medal match at CWG 2022. Follow here Live Badminton Score and Gold Medal Match Updates of Lakshya Sen vs Ng Tze Yong in Birmingham here.
Lakshya Sen (India) vs Ng Tze Yong (Malaysia), Badminton Men’s Singles Final, Gold Medal Match, Commonwealth Games 2022: Making his CWG debut, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen takes on Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in badminton's men's singles gold medal match at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Monday. The world number 10 defeated Singapore's Jia Heng Teh in his semi-final match, sealing a 21-10 18-21 21-16 victory. Although he has a 2-0 head-to-head record against Yong, the Malaysian is in good form and defeated Kidambi Srikanth in his semi-final fixture. The match will also mark Lakshya's second major singles medal on the global stage after his bronze at the World Championships in December last year.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 08 Aug 2022 01:34 PM
Lakshya Sen (India) vs Ng Tze Yong (Malaysia), Badminton Men’s Singles Final, Gold Medal Match, Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu's gold medal match
PV Sindhu faces Michelle Li in the women's singles CWG gold medal match in Birmingham!
-
Mon, 08 Aug 2022 01:24 PM
Lakshya Sen (India) vs Ng Tze Yong (Malaysia), Badminton Men’s Singles Final, Gold Medal Match, Commonwealth Games 2022: RECAP!
Lakshya defeated Singapore's Jia Heng in his semi-final match, winning 21-10 18-21 21-16. Meanwhile, Tze shocked Srikanth in his semi-final match!
-
Mon, 08 Aug 2022 01:08 PM
Lakshya Sen (India) vs Ng Tze Yong (Malaysia), Badminton Men’s Singles Final, Gold Medal Match, Commonwealth Games 2022: Head-to-head
Lakshya and Tze have faced each other only twice with the Indian shuttler winning both against the world no. 42. They most recently met in the India Open 2022, where Lakshya won 19-21 21-16 21-12.
-
Mon, 08 Aug 2022 12:49 PM
Lakshya Sen (India) vs Ng Tze Yong (Malaysia), Badminton Men’s Singles Final, Gold Medal Match, Commonwealth Games 2022: Hello and good morning everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Badminton Men's Singles Final, Gold Medal match between Lakshya Sen vs Ng Tze Yong, at CWG 2022. Stay tuned for some exciting action folks!