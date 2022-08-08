Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Final PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Live Score: India's ace shuttler eyes maiden CWG gold
- PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Gold Medal Match Live Score: PV Sindhu will be looking at the CWG gold to her enviable collection of medals when she takes on Canada's Michelle Li.
PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Live Score Commonwealth Games 2022: Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be eyeing a historic CWG gold when she takes on Michelle Li of Canada in the women's singles badminton final on Sunday. Sindhu has won two CWG medals - a bronze in 2014 and a silver four years later in 2018 at Gold Coast where she lost to Saina Nehwal in an all-India final. As was the case in the last CWG, Sindhu started as favourite to win gold and she has done well to reach the singles final, particularly because of the fact that she seemed to be restricted by an injury on her Achilles' heel during the semi-final. The final will be no cakewalk for Sindhu though, she faces Canada's Michelle Li, who to whom she lost in the pair's previous two matches.
Mon, 08 Aug 2022 12:16 PM
CWG badminton finals live: Sindhu's Achilles' heel
No we are not talking about a weakness that the Indian superstar has but rather about her Achilles' tendon, which seemed to be putting her in a world of pain during the semi-final against Jia Min Yeo of Singapore. It was because of her inability to move that Jia managed to push her in both games and still, Sindhu did manage to win in straight games. Wonder how much it will affect the result of today's match though.
Mon, 08 Aug 2022 12:00 PM
PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Live Score: Sindhu's recent form
Sindhu is yet to win a major tournament in 2022, but is high on the confidence of winning the Singapore Open, the Syed Modi International and the Swiss Open. In world tour events, Sindhu has fallen short, having made it to 10 quarterfinals, 7 semifinals across a total of 13 tournaments. She also won a bronze at the Asia Championships but is yet to win a big one. Today could be the start.
Mon, 08 Aug 2022 11:55 AM
PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Live Score: Sindhu's road to the final
In the four matches so far at CWG, Sindhu hasn't been made to sweat much barring that one game in the quarterfinal against Malaysia's Jin Wei Goh. In fact, it is the only game of CWG 2022 that Sindhu has dropped so far but she came back to seal a 19-21, 21-14, 21-18 win. Next, in the semifinal yesterday, Sindhu showed her technical class and got the better of Yeo Jia Min 21-19 21-17 of Singapore in a contest that lasted 49-minutes. With two impressive wins, no better time for Sindhu to notch up a hat-trick of wins.
Mon, 08 Aug 2022 11:46 AM
PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Live Score: Head-to-Head record
Sindhu is currently the world No. 7 while her opponent is ranked 13th. The two have faced each other 10 times in the past, and it is Sindhu who enjoys a fine 8-2 lead over her Canadian opponent. Interestingly, both her defeats have come at the Commonwealth Games - in 2014 at Glasgow. So rest assured, expect Sindhu to do whatever it takes to avoid a third defeat here today and better her overall record against Li.
Mon, 08 Aug 2022 11:42 AM
PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Live Score: Let's roll
Hello everyone, A very welcome to all our readers. Well, you know why you've clicked on this link. And so do we. It's the day of the all-important women's singles badminton final at the Commonwealth Games 2022, where India's very own PV Sindhu has a chance of winning her first-ever CWG gold medal. Sindhu is a two time Olympic medal winner and a two time CWG medallist as well, but not once has she won a gold at either of the two events. However, given the roll that she has been on, Sindhu might change that trivia today as she faces Canada's Michelle Li, who is ranked six places below her in the BWF rankings. Let's fasten up those seatbelts. The blockbuster match is not too far.