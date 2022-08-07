Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Live Score: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen one win away from CWG medals
- Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Semifinal Live Score: PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will lead India's lineup of badminton stars as they look to add to the country's medal tally. Follow live score and updates of the CWG badminton semi-finals here.
CWG 2022 Badminton Semifinal Live Score: India's lineup of badminton stars have been dominant in the individual rounds thus far but they can expect to be in for some tough outings as we get closer to the medal rounds of the event. All of them will be in action in the semifinals on Sunday, which means one more win would guarantee them at least a silver medal. Gold Coast 2018 silver medallist PV Sindhu will be up first, having survived a scare against Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei in the quarters and she will be up against Jia Min Yeo of Singapore. This will be followed by Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth after which will be doubles matches involving Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 07 Aug 2022 01:25 PM
Commonwealth Games badminton semis: India's campaign
-
Sun, 07 Aug 2022 01:15 PM
CWG 2022 badminton live: Order of play
The timings can change based on how long the previous matches go on the respective courts
2.20pm Show Court: PV Sindhu vs Jia Min Yeo (Singapore)
3.10pm Court 2: Kidambi Srikanth vs Ng Tze Yong (Malaysia)
3.10pm Show Court: Lakshya Sen vs Jia Heng Teh (Singapore)
4pm Court 2: Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly vs Pearly Tan-Thinaah Muralitharan (Malaysia)
4.50pm Show Court: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Chang Peng Soon-Tan Kian Meng
-
Sun, 07 Aug 2022 01:06 PM
CWG 2022 badminton semis live: Hello and welcome!
The Indians in action today have practically sailed through much of the previous rounds of matches but it won't be a cakewalk for all of them from here on out. PV Sindhu might just breath easy considering she got her trickiest opponent out of the way on Saturday and she now has a realistic chance of upgrading her 2018 silver to a gold this year. What about the others? Well, we will be talking about all of them and more as we buildup to the badminton sems of the CWG. Stay tuned!