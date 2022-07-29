CWG 2022 Highlights Day 1: Indian shuttlers, TT and hockey teams claim dominating wins; Swimmer Srihari Nataraj in final

CWG 2022 Highlights Day 1: Indian women's and men's Table Tennis team along with the hockey team began their CWG campaign on a brilliant note with dominating victories. The men's Table Tennis team comprehensively beat Barbados and Singapore 3-0 each in the group-stage tie to assure a place in the quarterfinal. The women's team emulated the same with identical wins against South Africa and Fiji to reach the knockouts as well. Meanwhile, the women's hockey team secured a superb 5-0 win over Ghana in their Pool A opener. India finally ended their opening day on a high as swimmer Srihari Nataraj qualified for the men's 100m backstroke final. But one of the highlight reels was surely 14-year-old squash player Anahat Singh, who grabbed a sensational win in Round of 64 women's singles tie. In boxing, Shiva Thapa won his men's 63.5kg Round of 32 bout against Pakistan's Suleman Baloch. Not a perfect start for Harmanpreet Kaur-led women's cricket team as they lost to Australia in their group-stage opener by three wickets. Taniya Choudhury, however, had a disappointing start in the Lawn Bowls women' singles event, as she faced a 21-10 loss to Scotland's Dee Hoggan. In Aquatics, Kushagra Rawat was also eliminated in the Men's 400m Freestyle event after he finished last in Heat 3. Srihari Nataraj qualified for the men's 100m backstroke semifinal event. He was the third fastest in his heat and also the fifth fastest overall. Also, India completed a 5-0 clean sweep against Pakistan in the mixed team badminton event.

Highlights of India's results so far:

Men's Table Tennis (Team) - India 3-0 Barbados, 3-0 Singapore

Women's Table Tennis (Team) - India 3-0 South Africa, 3-0 Fiji

Swimming - Srihari Nataraj through to 100m backstroke final.

Para-Swimming - India's Ashish Kumar finished 8th in men's 100m backstroke S9 final

Boxing - Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) through to Round of 16

Cricket: India Women lost to Australia Women by 3 wickets

Women's Hockey: India 5-0 Ghana, Pool A match

Badminton: India 5-0 Pakistan, mixed team group match

Squash: Anahat Singh, Abahy Singh through to Round of 32 in respective categories