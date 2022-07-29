CWG 2022 Highlights Day 1: Indian shuttlers, TT and hockey teams claim dominating wins; Swimmer Srihari Nataraj in final
- CWG 2022 Highlights Day 1: Indian shuttlers, table tennis and hockey teams have all made a winning start to their campaign while swimmer Srihari Nataraj helped India end opening day on a high as he qualifies for the men's 100m backstroke final
CWG 2022 Highlights Day 1: Indian women's and men's Table Tennis team along with the hockey team began their CWG campaign on a brilliant note with dominating victories. The men's Table Tennis team comprehensively beat Barbados and Singapore 3-0 each in the group-stage tie to assure a place in the quarterfinal. The women's team emulated the same with identical wins against South Africa and Fiji to reach the knockouts as well. Meanwhile, the women's hockey team secured a superb 5-0 win over Ghana in their Pool A opener. India finally ended their opening day on a high as swimmer Srihari Nataraj qualified for the men's 100m backstroke final. But one of the highlight reels was surely 14-year-old squash player Anahat Singh, who grabbed a sensational win in Round of 64 women's singles tie. In boxing, Shiva Thapa won his men's 63.5kg Round of 32 bout against Pakistan's Suleman Baloch. Not a perfect start for Harmanpreet Kaur-led women's cricket team as they lost to Australia in their group-stage opener by three wickets. Taniya Choudhury, however, had a disappointing start in the Lawn Bowls women' singles event, as she faced a 21-10 loss to Scotland's Dee Hoggan. In Aquatics, Kushagra Rawat was also eliminated in the Men's 400m Freestyle event after he finished last in Heat 3. Srihari Nataraj qualified for the men's 100m backstroke semifinal event. He was the third fastest in his heat and also the fifth fastest overall. Also, India completed a 5-0 clean sweep against Pakistan in the mixed team badminton event.
Highlights of India's results so far:
Men's Table Tennis (Team) - India 3-0 Barbados, 3-0 Singapore
Women's Table Tennis (Team) - India 3-0 South Africa, 3-0 Fiji
Swimming - Srihari Nataraj through to 100m backstroke final.
Para-Swimming - India's Ashish Kumar finished 8th in men's 100m backstroke S9 final
Boxing - Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) through to Round of 16
Cricket: India Women lost to Australia Women by 3 wickets
Women's Hockey: India 5-0 Ghana, Pool A match
Badminton: India 5-0 Pakistan, mixed team group match
Squash: Anahat Singh, Abahy Singh through to Round of 32 in respective categories
Follow all the updates here:
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 01:28 AM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Swimming - India's Srihari Nataraj reaches final
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 01:26 AM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Swimming - Srihari Nataraj finishes 4th
India's Srihari Nataraj finishes 4th in second semi-final of the 100m backstroke after clocking 54.55s
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 01:22 AM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Swimming - SF 1 of 100m backstroke
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 01:05 AM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Swimming - Here are Nataraj's competitors
Srihari Nataraj's timing is the fifth best overall across the two semi-final line-ups
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 12:54 AM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: STILL TO COME
Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj will be up in action in the men's semifinal of 100m backstroke. The race is scheduled to begin at 1:20 AM IST
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 12:43 AM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Squash - Abhay Singh through to the next round
23-year-old Abhay Singh through to the next round of men's singles with a 11-5, 11-5, 11-5 win over Joe Chapman of British Virgin Islands
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 12:40 AM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Squash - Abhay Singh in the lead
India's Abhay Singh has a 2-0 lead in the Men's Singles - Round of 64 tie against Joe Chapman of British Virgin Islands after winning the first two games 11-5, 11-5
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 12:31 AM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Table Tennis - India in quartefinal
Defending champions India have reached the quarterfinal round after tey comprehensively beat Singapore in the Group 3 tie, 3-0
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 12:30 AM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Para-Swimming - India's Ashish Kumar finishes eighth
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 12:22 AM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Swimming - India's Ashish Kumar in action
India's Ashish Kumar in action in 100m men's backstroke S9 final
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 12:19 AM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Table Tennis - India in the lead
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran comfortably wins the second game 11-5, takes 2-0 lead in the match against Singapore's Zhe Yu Clarence Chew. India now a game away from reaching the quarterfinals
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 12:11 AM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Table Tennis - Great start from Sathiyan
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran makes an incredible start to the third match of the Group 3 tie as he wins the opening game 11- 7 against Singapore's Zhe Yu Clarence Chew
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 12:05 AM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Table Tennis - India aim for a second win in Group tie
After 2-0 lead, India now aim to win their second group-stage tie as Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is up against Singapore's Zhe Yu Clarence Chew in men's singles tie
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 12:00 AM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Table Tennis - India consolidates lead
Sharath Kamal, with a rather dominating show in the third game, wins the men's singles tie 11-8, 11-9, 11-9 as India take a 2-0 lead in the Men's Team Group 3 tie against Singapore.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:51 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Table Tennis - WHAAAAT!!!
After going 3-9 down in the second game, Sharath Kamal scripts a stunning 11-9 win. THAT IS INCREDIBLE! He now leads the match 2-0.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:48 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Table Tennis - Another comeback for Sharath Kamal?
Koen Pang won four points in a row in his 9-3 lead before Sharath Kamal emulated the same in his comeback to 7-9 in the second game.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:41 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Table Tennis - What a comeback!
Who would have thought! Especially after the kind of start he had and the amount of unforced errors he was making. But Sharath Kamal scripts a stunning comeback to take the opening game 11-8
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:37 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Table Tennis - Bad start from Sharath Kamal
Sharath Kamal surely looks disappointed at the way in which he has started. After conceding four straight points at the start of the match, he bags his first point. Trails 1-5 now in the first game.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:34 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Squash - Abhay Singh coming up next
23-year-old Abhay Singh will play his opener against Joe Chapman of British Virgin Islands in Men's Singles - Round of 64 tie
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:32 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Table Tennis - Sharath Kamal up next
After a win in the doubles match, it's time for singles action where Achanta Sharath Kamal will be up against Yew En Koen Pang.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:31 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Table Tennis - India win the first match
After conceding the third game, the Indian pair stormed back to take the fourth game 11-2. India's doubles pair of Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan win 11-5, 11-5, 9-11, 11-2. India take a 1-0 lead in the Men's Team - Group 3 tie against Singapore.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:28 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Table Tennis - Early lead for India
India make a strong start in the fourth game to take a 6-1 lead. Can they wrap up the match?
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:27 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Table Tennis - Indian pair lose the third game
After aiming to wrap up the match in the third game, Singapore team scripted a stunning comeback to take the third game 11-9 and force a fourth game.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:21 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Squash - 14-year-old Anahat Singh wins her opening tie
She does it! Almost without breaking a sweat. Three games to none. What a dominant performance. 11-5, 11-2 and 11-0, Anahat Singh is here, folks. She is over the moon and through to the second round.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:19 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Squash - Anahat Singh consolidates lead
Young Anahat is ahead of the senior Jada Ross again. She races away and takes the second game 11-2, even better than the first one. Don't go by her innocent face. She is a fierce competitor and has produced two very strong games to take a 2-0 lead
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:16 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Squash - Anahat Singh takes the first game
Anahat wins the first game 11-5. What a fine start! She looked crammed for room on a couple of occasions, and although the first 8 points were shared equally by both players, Anahat roared ahead and sealed the opening game rather comfortably.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:15 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Table Tennis - Indian pair in the lead
11-5 in the second game for the Indian pair as they take a 2-0 lead in the doubles match. Comprehensive play from India. Looked in no stress.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:13 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Squash: Anahat Singh leads in Women's Singles Round of 64 tie
Anahat leads 7-4, and so far it's the young Anahat Singh who is working a good line and precision. She is looking relaxed, and with a teenage smile on her face, simply soaking the pressure of CWG Games like she does it everyday.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:08 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Table Tennis - Men's team up against Singapore
India's doubles pair of Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan up against Shao Feng Ethan Poh and Zhe Yu Clarence in first match of Men's Team - Group 3 tie. India take the first game 11-5.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 10:53 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Women's cricket: Harmanpreet Kaur, Renuka Thakur's heroics goes in vain!
Harmanpreet Kaur smacked a courageous 52 runs off 34 balls and Renuka Thakur took a four-wicket haul, but the pair couldn't prevent a defeat for India in their opener vs Australia, as women's cricket made its CWG debut.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 10:42 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Aquatics: Srihari Nataraj shines!
All eyes on Srihari Nataraj!
All eyes will be on Srihari Nataraj, who clocked 54.68s to qualify for the men's 100m backstroke semifinal event. He was the third fastest in his heat and also the fifth fastest overall!
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 09:32 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live - Table Tennis: India win 3-0
Sreeja Akula help India take unassailable 3-0 lead and subsequently wrap up the Women's Team Group 2 tie against Fiji as she beat Grace Rosi Yee 11-7, 11-1, 11-2. India women's team won both their tie today, beating South Africa earlier
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 09:32 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Badminton: India complete 5-0 clean sweep!
Its a 5-0 clean sweep for India as Gayatri and Treesa win 21-4, 21-5 against the Pakistan pair!
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 09:11 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live - Table Tennis: India's women's team takes 2-0 lead in the tie
Manika Batra scripts a comprehensive 11-2, 11-4, 11-2 win over Carolyn Li to help India take a 2-0 lead in Women's Team - Group 2 tie against Fiji. Up next, Sreeja Akula against Grace Rosi Yee in single's category
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 09:06 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live - Table Tennis: India's women's team make a brilliant start
India's doubles pair of Diya Parag Chitale and Sreeja beat Touea Titana and Grace Rosi Yee of Fiji 11-8, 11-3, 11-5. In the single's category, Manika Batra takes a 2-0 lead with 11-2, 11-4 win in the first two games against Carolyn Li
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:49 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Badminton: India go 4-0 up!
Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy make it 4-0 for India with a 21-12, 21-9 win against Pakistan's Murad Ali and Irfan Saeed Bhatti.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:44 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live - Table Tennis: India's women's team up against Fiji
After beating South Africa in their opener, India are now up against Fiji in their second Group-2 tie. India's doubles pair of Diya Parag Chitale and Sreeja are up against Touea Titana and Grace Rosi Yee. India win the opening game 11-8
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:25 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live - Hockey: India cruise past Ghana!
The Indian women's hockey team have cruised to an easy 5-0 win against Ghana in their campaign opener! UTTERLY DOMINATING!
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:16 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Badminton: Next up, Satwik and Chirag for India!
Next up is Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for India, as they take on Murad Ali and Muhammad Irfan Bhatti of Pakistan!
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:08 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Badminton: Sindhu makes it 3-0 for India!
Sindhu makes it 3-0 for India! WHAT A DOMINATING PERFORMANCE AS SHE CRUISES PAST PAKISTAN'S SHEHZAD TO A 21-7, 21-6 victory!
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:05 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live - Triathlon: India finish 26th, 27th
Pragnya Mohan and Sanjana Joshi eventually finish the final at 26th and 27th respectively in the Women's Individual (Sprint Distance) - Final. Pragnya clocked 56:29 in the final while Sanjana clocked 56:56.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:03 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live - Triathlon: India still far behind in the contest
Pragnya Mohan and Sanjana Joshi remain at 25th and 26th respectively in the Women's Individual (Sprint Distance) - Final. Pragnya clocked 32:53 in Bike category while Sanjana clocked 33:21. We are into the final category now
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 08:00 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Badminton: Sindhu in blistering form!
Sindhu is equally dominant in the second game too and has already cruised past Shehzad to a 12-5 lead.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:54 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Badminton: Sindhu is just one game away from extending India's lead to 3-0!
Sindhu secures a 21-7 win in the first game against Shehzad and is one game away from extending India's lead to 3-0 vs Pakistan.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:48 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Badminton: Dominating start by Sindhu, races to strong lead!
Dominating start by Sindhu as she races to a 11-4 lead in the first game against Shehzad. The Pakistan shuttler is no match for her and Sindhu is simply just cruising past and showcasing her wide array of shots!
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:41 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Badminton: Next up is Sindhu for Team India!
Next up is Sindhu! She takes on Pakistan's Shehzad in the mixed team event.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:39 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live - Hockey: Goal no.4 for India
GOAL No.4! It's Gurjit Kaur who takes the penalty stroke and she makes no mistake! Her double powers India to 4-0 lead!
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:37 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live - Triathlon: India have a lot of catching up to do
Pragnya Mohan and Sanjana Joshi stand 25th and 26th respectively in the Women's Individual (Sprint Distance) - Final. Pragnya clocked 11:26 in Swim category while Sanajan clocked 11:16
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:35 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live - Hockey: Third goal for India
It's Goal No.3 for India, who score after a brilliant move in the circle. Sangita gets the final touch as she puts away the ball into an empty net.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:33 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Badminton: Srikanth extends India's lead!
Srikanth takes the second game and extends India's lead to 2-0. He eased past Pakistan's Murad Ali with ease, winning 21-7, 21-12.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:16 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Badminton: Srikanth takes first game
Comprehensive! Nothing like the match we had four years back at Gold Coast! Kidambi Srikanth comfortably takes the first game 21-7 against Pakistan Murad Ali. Lack of match practice evident in Ali's game tonight.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:13 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Badminton: Strong start from Srikanth
Absolute and thorough domination from Kidambi Srikanth as he takes a 11-3 lead at the first-game interval of the men's singles match against Pakistan's Murad Ali in Mixed Team Group A tie.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:11 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Hockey: Goal No.2 for India
Another PC for Ghana but they squander the chance to equalize. India then attack to extend their lead to 2-0, with less than 3 minutes remaining for half-time. Neha makes a brilliant run and her shot is deflected by the Ghana defender in the goal.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:01 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Badminton - India draw first blood
Match 1 is done in India's Mixed Team Group A tie against Pakistan as the mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Machimanda Ponappa beat pair of Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique 21-9, 21-12
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:59 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Lawn Bowls results for India
Women's Singles - Section B - Round 1: India's Tania Choudhury loses 10-21 to Dee Hoggan of Scotland
Men's Triples - Section A - Round 1: India lose 6-23 to New Zealand
Men's Triples - Section A - Round 2: India lose 12-19 to Scotland
Women's Singles - Section B - Round 2: India's Tania Choudhury loses 20-21 to Daphne Arthur-Almond
Still to come:
Men's Pairs - Section C: India vs Malaysia in Round 1; India vs Falkland Islands in Round 2
Women's Fours - Section D: India vs England in Round 1; India vs Cook Islands in Round 2
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:47 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Badminton: Strong start for the Indian side
India made a strong start to the Mixed Team Group A tie against Pakistan as the mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Machimanda Ponappa bagged the opening game 21-9 against the pair of Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:36 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Hockey: Perfect start for India women's team
Goal No.1!!! Not even three minutes into the game and Gurjit Kaur gives India a 1-0 lead! Kaur flicks one into the top corner.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:32 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Cricket - Australia (155/7) beat India (154/8) by 3 wickets
Two poor back-to-back overs from India and Australia turned the tables to grab hold of the momentum as Gardner's valiant 35-ball 52* guided the T20 world champions to a three-wicket win at the Edgbaston, Birmingham. Australia completed the chase of 155 with an over to spare. India would be very disappointed with this. They were in a position of win with Renuka Singh providing them with a perfect start.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:26 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Cricket - Australia 134/7 in 17 overs
Not the over India wanted as Meghna Singh is smashed for three boundaries. 15 runs came off the 17th overs with Australia now requiring 21 runs off the last three overs
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:17 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Cricket - Australia 112/7 in 15 overs
Another crucial wicket for India as Deepti Sharma picks her second dismissing Jonassen for just 3. Australia go 7 down now. India are in a very strong position now. Australia Women need 43 runs in 30 balls.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:10 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Cricket - Australia 100/6 in 13 overs
Meghna Singh gets the better of Grace Harris, dismissing her for 37 off 20, courtesy of an excellent catch from Harmanpreet Kaur. Australia have however breached the 100-run mark in 13 overs. Australia Women need 55 runs in 42 balls.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:05 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Artistic Gymnastics: Yogeshwar Singh third overall
After finishing with scores of 11.300 in Floor Exercise and 12.700 on Horizontal Bars, he has bagged an overall score of 73.600 which places him only third behind Jersey's Daniel Lee and Wales' Jacob Edwards among eight contestants who have completed all the six routines. India move to second spot with a score of 108.900 following Yogeshwar's efforts.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 05:54 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Cricket - Australia 57/5 in 9 overs
Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris trying to bring some semblance of stability to the Australian innings. What is with India, Australia and opening matches of big events. Renuka Singh has finished her spell with extraordinary figures of 4/18, possibly one of the best in the history of women's T20 cricket.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 05:43 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Artistic Gymnastics - Saif Tamboli starts with a bang
India's Saif Tamboli scores 14.050 in Parallel Bars in Men - Subdivision 2. His score is only second-best so far after Wales' Brinn Bevan (14.450) among 14 contestants so far. Meanwhile, Yogeshwar Singh stands fourth with his score of 13.450. Satyajit Mondal is yet to make an appearance on this Apparatus. India still fourth spot as per Team Results with 77.050 score.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 05:37 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Table Tennis - India stroll to win over Barbados
A straight-game win for Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and India have beaten Barbados 3-0 in the men's team event. Once again, no competition really with Sathiyan often losing points to his own errors. He wins 11-4, 11-4, 11-5. India will now face the mighty Singapore in their next tie, which is schedule for a 6.30pm start.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 05:27 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Australia 21/3 in 2.5 overs
What a start for India! Renuka Singh has taken all three wickets, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning - all big names and all out without making too much of a difference in the early part of their run chase.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 05:22 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Cycling - Men's Team Sprint
Australia script new Commonwealth Games record with their timing of 42.222. England, with their timing of 43.296, will be competing for gold with the Aussies. New Zealand and Canada, who finished 3rd and 4th qualified for Bronze. The Indian team comprising Y Rojit Singh, David Beckham and Ronaldo Laitonjam, who clocked 44.702 in Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying, finished sixth, only ahead of Jamaica.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 05:19 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Table Tennis - India take 2-0 lead
An easy straight games win for Sharath Kamal, he has beaten He has beaten Maxwell 11-3, 11-3, 11-3. No competition really and now over to Sathiyan Gnanasekaran who faces Tyrese Knight.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 05:18 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Artistic Gymnastics
India's Satyajit Mondal scores 13.475 in Vault in Men - Subdivision 2. His score is only second-best so far after Wales' Emil Barber (14.175) among nine contestants so far. Meanwhile, Yogeshwar Singh bags a score of 12.950 - sixth so far. India move to fourth spot as per Team Results with 49.550 score.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 05:16 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Cycling - Men's Team Sprint
The Indian team comprising Y Rojit Singh, David Beckham and Ronaldo Laitonjam clocked 44.702 in Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying. They presently stand 4th in the event after New Zealand, Canada and Malaysia.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 05:11 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Table Tennis - Men's Team
Veteran Sharath Kamal is up next and he takes on Ramon Maxwell. He wins the first game quite comfortably and is now cruising at 6-1 in the second.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 05:05 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Men's Boxing - Win for Shiva Thapa!
Thapa wins unanimously 5-0 against Suleman Baloch, advances to Round of 16 in Men's 63.5kg category. Quite a comfortable win for him, didn't seem to break a sweat throughout the bout.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 05:04 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Table Tennis - Men's Team
Winning start for Indians in men's team table tennis. Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat Barbados's Kevin Farley and Tyrese Knight 3-0
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 04:59 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Cricket - India 154/8 in 20 overs
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has become the first to score a half century in these Games but India will feel they haven't got enough on board. Megan Schutt, who bowled the final over, takes two wickets off the last two balls. Harmanpreet made 52 off 34 balls, Jess Jonassen has finished with figures of 4/22.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 04:57 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Boxing - men's light welterweight
We have an India vs Pakistan match in our hands now with Shiva Thapa taking on Pakistan's Suleman Baloch in men's 60kg boxing.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 04:55 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Table Tennis - men's team
India win the first two games 11-9, 11-9. Well on their way now.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 04:54 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Cricket - India 147/6 after 19 overs
Jess Jonasse has taken a four-wicket haul. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur on strike and she will be looking to make the most of this.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 04:48 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Table Tennis - men's team
India's Harmeet Desai and Sathyan Gnanasekaran are up against Barbados's Kevin Farley and Tyrese Knight.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 04:41 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Swimming - Nataraj through to semis!
Srihari Nataraj has finished third in his 100m backstroke heat. He had managed a time of 54.68s and is through to the semifinals.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 04:36 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Cycling - India drop to 5th now
Hosts England off the blocks with Millie Tanner, Sophie Capewell and Blaine Ridge-Davis. They go around in 48.358, missing out on the gold medal match by a whisker. For India, a medal challenge edges farther away.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 04:34 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Triathlon - Glass ceiling broken for India
Olympic silver-medallist Alex Yee strikes gold at the CWG 2022. New Zealand's Hayden Wilde takes silver while Australia's Matthew Hauser bags bronze. India's Adarsh Muralidharan Nair Sinimol finishes 30th while Vishwanath Yadav finishes 33rd among the 46 participants at the end of Lap 1 of Men's Individual (Sprint Distance) Final of the Triathlon event. Irrespective of the result, it is all about breaking the glass ceiling for India for these two athletes who are representing the nation in a major event for the first time ever.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 04:30 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Cycling - Games Record broken twice!
Australia go third and they go around in 48.355 which itself is a games record. But hang on a minute, New Zealand go next and they go around in 47.841! India have fallen to fourth and well off pace from the top two.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 04:25 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Cycling - Women's team pursuit qualifying
Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul and Shushikala Agashe representing India and they manage a time of 51.433 seconds. They are just under three seconds slower than Scotland who went before them.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 04:23 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Triathlon - Lot of catching up to do for India
India's Adarsh Muralidharan Nair Sinimol stands 30th while Vishwanath Yadav stands 34th among the 46 participants at the end of Lap 1 of Men's Individual (Sprint Distance) Final of the Triathlon event.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 04:14 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Swimming - Sajan Prakash finishes 8th
Sajan Prakash representing India in Men's 50m Butterfly Heat 6 and finishes with a time of 25.01 seconds. He has to settle for eighth place. He is 24th overall and misses a place in the semifinals with only the top 16 progressing.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 04:14 PM
CWG Live Updates, Day 1: Cycling - India finish 6th
No medal challenge from India in men's 4000m team pursuit. England and New Zealand to compete for gold, Australia and Wales to compete for bronze.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 03:59 PM
CWG Live Updates, Day 1: Cycling - India drops to 4th
A brilliant performance by Wales as they finish inside four minutes as well, clocking 3:54:613.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 03:54 PM
CWG Live Updates, Day 1: Cricket - India lose Smriti Mandhana early
Darcie Brown strikes for Australia, dismissing Mandhana on 24. India are 35/1 after 6 overs, as Yastika Bhatia joins Shafali Verma
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 03:50 PM
CWG Live Updates, Day 1: Cycling – New Zealand, Canada finish above India
New Zealand (3:49:821) and Canada (4:03:618) have both finished above India in the Men's 4000m Pursuit qualifying. Wales, Australia and England to compete
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 03:42 PM
CWG Live Updates, Day 1: Cricket - Cautious start for India
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma make a cautious start to their first match of the Women's T20 competition at the CWG.
India 17/0 in 3 overs
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 03:38 PM
CWG Live Updates: Cycling - Men's 4000m Pursuit Qualifying
Rules: The top-2 fastest teams in the qualifying event will compete for gold. The 3rd and 4th fastest teams will play for bronze.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 03:36 PM
CWG Live Updates: Cycling - India finish at 4:12:865 in Men's 4000m Pursuit qualifying
India's average speed in the qualifying round was 56.947 for every 1000m. The commentator says that India can consider themselves in the bronze medal race..
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 03:31 PM
CWG Live Updates, Day 1: Cycling - India in action in Men's 4000m Pursuit
The Indian men's team, comprising of Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar, Anantha Narayanan and Vishavjeet Singh take part in the Qualifying event
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 03:28 PM
CWG Live Updates: Sachin Tendulkar wishes India women's cricket team ahead of Australia tie
India's cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar had a message for the India women's cricket team as it takes on Australia in the historic Commonwealth Games tie.
“Wonderful to see cricket back in the Commonwealth Games. Hope this takes our beautiful game to newer audiences. Best wishes to @BCCIWomen’s team for their #CWG22 campaign,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 03:26 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: India lose to New Zealand in Lawn Bowls team match
India face a crushing 6-23 defeat to New Zealand in their first match of the Men's Team - Section A tie in the first round.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 03:20 PM
CWG Live Updates: Kushagra Rawat eliminated
As he finishes last in the Heat, Rawat is eliminated from the event. Six swimmers from Heat 3, however, qualify for the final
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 03:17 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 1: Kushagra Rawat finishes 8th
Rawat finishes at the bottom of the standings in Heat 3, with timing of 3:57:45 in Men's 400m freestyle
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 03:16 PM
CWG Live Updates Day 2: Aquatics - Kushagra Rawat in action
Kushagra Rawat will now take part in Men's 400m Freestyle - Heat 3
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 03:09 PM
CWG Day 1 Live: India win toss, opt to bat
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in Edgbaston
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 03:04 PM
CWG Day 1 Live Updates: Time for some cricket action at the Games
Cricket makes a return after 24 years! India women's team is set to take on Australia in their first match of the Commonwealth Games 2022
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 03:03 PM
CWG Day 1 Live: A comprehensive win for India
India register a comfortable victory in their first tie of the Women's Table Tennis team event against South Africa. The SA women fail to win a single game across the three matches of the tie. A worthy start for the defending champions
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:59 PM
CWG Day 1 Live Updates: Sreeja Akula wins third match in IND vs SA tie
One-way traffic again, as Sreeja Akula beats Danisha Patel 11-5, 11-3, 11-6 in the third match of the India vs South Africa tie.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:57 PM
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 1 Live Updates: Nervy in third game
A nervy start for Sreeja in the third game as Patel capitalizes on Sreeja's weakened defence. 6-4, Sreeja still leads
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:55 PM
CWG Day 1 Live Updates: India vs Australia Women's T20 Match starts soon
We are minutes away from toss in IND vs AUS Women's T20 match as well. Cricket makes a return to the CWG after 1998; and women's cricket makes its debut!
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:54 PM
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 1 Live Updates: Comfortable win in second game for Akula
11-3 for Akula in the second game and she's now just a game away from taking this match. Reminder that India are leading 2-0 against South Africa
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:52 PM
CWG Live Score, Day 1: Akula leads 5-1 in second game
A similar start for the Indian youngster in the second game. Unforced errors don't help for Patel either.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:49 PM
CWG Live Updates, Day 1: No problems for Sreeja Akula so far
11-5 in the first game. Akula looked to be in some hurry as she played an attacking game and committed a number of unforced errors. Regardless, she takes 1-0 lead in this match
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:46 PM
Commonwealth Games Live, Day 1: Sreeja Akula meets Danisha Patel in third game
Unlike Manika Batra, she goes off to a fiery start, possibly because Akula has already played earlier in the women's doubles as well. 4-0 in the first game
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:43 PM
CWG 2022 Live, Day 1: Easy victory for India's ‘golden’ girl
11-2 in the third game as Manika Batra beats Musfiquh Kalam in straight games – 11-5, 11-3, 11-2. India lead 2-0
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:41 PM
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Closing in on win
The Indian is asserting her dominance here. She continues to go on the offensive, not allowing her opponent any chance to settle. 8-2 in third game
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:39 PM
CWG 2022 Live: As easy as you like
Manika Batra makes easy work of her South African opponent in the second game, beating her 11-3 in the second game. She's now a game away from giving India a 2-0 lead in the tie
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:36 PM
CWG 2022 Live Updates: What a start!
The Indian star paddler races to 5-0 lead in the second game. Musfiquh Kalam simply has no answers to Batra's outrageous forehands
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:33 PM
CWG Live Score, Day 1: Manika Batra takes opening game 11-5
It had been a cagey start for Manika, but she stuck with her attacking game and eventually cruised to a 11-5 win in the first game. Good start for India in the team's event, as was expected
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:32 PM
Commonwealth Games Live Updates: Batra showing her class
Manika Batra growing into the game now against World No. 200 Kalam. She wins 7 off the last eight points now, as the Indian leads 9-5
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:30 PM
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Manika Batra vs Mushfiquh Kalam begins
Nervy start for Batra here. A couple of unforced errors to begin with, as it stands three-a-piece in the first game
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:27 PM
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Time for Manika Batra!
Batra, who won the gold medal in the women's singles event in the previous edition, now takes to the court. She takes on Musfiquh Kalam
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:26 PM
CWG 2022 Live: Tania Choudhury loses in her first match (Lawn Bowls)
A fairly straightforward victory for Dee Hoggan, as she beats Choudhury 21-10 in the first game of Women's Singles, Section B
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:24 PM
CWG 2022 Live Score, Day 1: Reeth/Akula beat Patel/Edwards 11-7, 11-7, 11-5
India lead 1-0! A comfortable victory for the Indian pair
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:22 PM
CWG 2022 Live, Day 1: Positive start to third game
India are inching closer towards taking the first match in the Women's Table Tennis team group game against South Africa. Reeth and Akula lead 6-3
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:18 PM
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Successive points for India!
India take the second game! The Indian pair take four successive points after the 6-6, and eventually register a win in second game with similar scoreline (11-7). India lead 2-0 in first match
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:15 PM
CWG 2022 Live Score: Neck-to-neck in the second game
A number of unforced errors from South Africa as Patel relies too much on her forehand. Regardless, it has been a close game. 6-6 in the second game
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:13 PM
CWG 2022 Live Updates: 2-2 in second game
What a forehand by Danisha Patel! A strong start for South Africa in this second game. But can they maintain the pressure?
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:11 PM
CWG 2022 Live: Akula/Reeth win first game
The Indian pair produces an impressive defensive play as it take the first game 11-7 against the South Africans
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:08 PM
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Early lead for Indian pair
Strong start from Reeth and Akula, as they race to a 7-3 lead.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:07 PM
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates: Match begins
Doubles first up, as Akula and Reeth meet Lailaa Edwards/Danisha Patel
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 02:03 PM
CWG 2022 Live Updates: TT lineups out
Manika Batra will play in two singles matches, while Reeth Tennison and Sreeja Akula will play one each. Tennison and Akula will also play in the doubles game.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 01:56 PM
CWG 2022 Live Score, Day 1: Tania Choudhury concedes heavy trail
Dee Hoggan leads 16-6 and closing in on victory in the first game of Section B in women's singles event.
India men's team, too, is trailing 1-10.
-
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 01:52 PM
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live: Minutes away from India vs South Africa Women's TT match!
Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya, and Diya Chitale will be taking part in the Women's Table Tennis group game against South Africa. Reminder that India won a gold medal in the event in the previous edition of the CWG
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 01:46 PM
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Artistic Gymnastics action begins
Indians will be in action at 4:30 PM IST though, when Yogeshwar Singh, Saif Tamboli, and Satyajit Mondal participate in the Pommel Horse event in Men's Subdivision 2
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 01:43 PM
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Scotland's Hoggan extends lead
It has been a close contest so far. After Tania took three successive points to equalise 6-6, Hoggan has once taken the lead, this time gaining three consecutive points herself to go 9-6 up.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 01:37 PM
CWG 2022 Live, Day 1: First to reach 21 points will win (Lawn Bowls)
Dee Hoggan leads 8-6 against Tania Choudhury, while India men's team trails 1-6 against New Zealand
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 01:32 PM
CWG 2022 Live Score: Tania Choudhury equalises!
It's 6-6 in the Women's Singles Section A match between Choudhury and Scotland's Dee Hoggan
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 01:30 PM
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 1: Badminton action also begins
India will take part later in the day, though. Hosts England and Barbados are taking on each other in the first game of the Mixed Doubles event
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 01:27 PM
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live, Day 1: TT action coming up next
The Indian women's table tennis team will take on South Africa in their first game as it looks to defend the Commonwealth Games title. The match starts at 2 PM IST
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 01:20 PM
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Comeback from Tania, Men's team
Tania still trails but it's a good comeback for her. The score currently stands 3-2 in the favour of Scottish Hoggan.
The men's team, meanwhile, has equalised 1-1 against the Kiwis
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 01:14 PM
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Brief look at Lawn Bowls rules
The sport is divided into two ends with players competing in turns, rolling their balls. The target is to roll the ball as close as it can get to the target. If the player's ball is closer than that of his opponent, it counts as a point.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 01:09 PM
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 1: Tania Choudhury trails 0-2
The Indian trails 0-2 against Scotland's Dee Hoggan in the Women's Singles Section A, Round 1.
The Indian men's team also trails 0-1 against New Zealand
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 01:02 PM
CWG 2022 Live, Day 1: Lawn Bowls event begins
The Men's Triples Section A, Round 1 begins with India taking on New Zealand.
Tania Choudhury also takes on Scotland's Dee Hoggan
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 12:57 PM
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Somdev Devvarman not too pleased with tennis not featuring in Games
“Shooting wasn't included because they didn't have the necessary facilities, but they can't use the same reason for tennis!” Somdev Devvarman, who had won a gold medal in the 2010 edition of the Commonwealth Games, said.
Interestingly, the 2010 CWG was the only time when tennis featured at the Games.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 12:53 PM
CWG 2022 Live: 'Cricket's inclusion crucial to its push for Olympics'
"How the tournament pans out here will be crucial to push cricket for the Olympics in the future," Ayaz Menon says in the Pre-Games show on SonyLIV.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 12:47 PM
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 1 Live: A double dose of India vs Pakistan
India and Pakistan athletes will be facing in two seperate events on Day 1.
While Shiva Thapa meets Suleman Baloch in Boxing, the Indian badminton mixed doubles team also faces the neighbouring rivals at 6:30 PM IST.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 12:42 PM
CWG 2022 Live, Day 1: India in the all-time medal table
India are currently ranked fourth in the all-time medal tally at the Commonwealth Games, but they are unlikely to make a climb anytime soon. While India have gold 181 medals, Canada -- placed 3rd -- have 484 golds!
India have won a total of 503 medals in CWG history so far.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 12:37 PM
Commonwealth Games Live Updates, Day 1: Inching closer towards start of action…
A reminder that India will kickstart its campaign with the Lawn Bowls event, where Tania Choudhury meets Scotland's Dee Hoggan in the Women's Singles Sectional Play.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 12:34 PM
CWG 2022 Live, Day 1: Squash players in action
Anahat Singh (women's singles) and Abhay Singh (men's singles) will be in aciton in the Squash action at 11 PM.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 12:27 PM
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Shiva Thapa eyes resurgence
Thapa, who holds the record of winning five successive Asian medals, will be eyeing a resurgence in the Commonwealth Games after missing the previous year's Olympics in Tokyo.
He begins his campaign against Pakistan's Suleman Baloch in the Light Welterweight category at 5 PM IST.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 12:23 PM
CWG 2022: Other medal events on Day 1 (India specific)
Gymnastics, Cycling and Swimming will all have medal events on Day 1; however, they will also include qualifying rounds.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 12:18 PM
CWG 2022 Live Updates: 8 gold medals in line for India on Day 1
Indian athletes will take part in as many as 8 gold medal events on Day 1. One of them is a straight final (Men's and Women's Triathlon), that includes 4 Indians -- Adarsh M.S. and Vishwanath Yadav (men's; 3:30 PM) and Pragnya Mohan and Sanjana Sunil Joshi (women's 7 PM).
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 12:12 PM
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India women's hockey team placed in Group A
It is a tricky group for India in the CWG 2022, as they are placed alongside hosts England, Canada, Wales and Ghana.
The side opens the campaign against the African side at 6:30 PM IST today.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 12:08 PM
CWG 2022 Live: Women's Hockey team looks to move past WC disappointment
India had finished a dismal 9th in the Women's Hockey World Cup earlier this month, winning only 1 match in six. In their do-or-die match against co-hosts Spain, India had conceded the winning goal in the final minute of the fourth quarter.
But the side -- still without Rani Rampal -- will be aiming to move past the disappointment as it kickstarts the CWG campaign today.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 12:05 PM
Commonwealth Games 2022: India eye repeat of 2018 Games in Table Tennis
Indian paddlers stunned everyone with a brilliant outing in the 2018 edition of CWG, winning 3 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals to finish at the top of the tally in the event.
Manika Batra had won the women's singles event, while both, Men's and Women's team won gold medals as well.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 12:00 PM
India at Commonwealth Games: Paddlers in action on Day 1
The Indian women's team -- comprising of Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya, and Diya Chitale, will meet South Africa in the first group game on Day 1. The match is scheduled at 2 PM IST. Six hours later, they will take on Fiji in their second group game.
The Indian men's team -- Sharath Kamal, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, and Sanil Shetty -- will face Barbados at 4:30 PM IST, followed by second group game against Singapore at 11 PM IST.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:55 AM
CWG 2022 Live, Day 1: Neeraj Chopra also misses the Games
India's Olympic champion and World Championships silver-medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was forced to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games last week, owing to a groin injury. He faced the injury during the Worlds final on Sunday, where he became India's first silver medallist in the tournament's history.
Chopra had won the gold medal in the previous edition of the CWG, and was undoubtedly one of the top contenders to defend the title.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:53 AM
CWG 2022 India: How much does absence of Shooting hurt India?
India had won 60 medals in the 2018 edition, out of which 16 came in Shooting. Seven of them were gold medals!
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:47 AM
India at CWG 2022: A look at the previous edition's tally
India had finished an impressive third in the medal tally at the CWG 2018 in Gold Coast, winning 26 gold medals, 20 silver and as many bronze. However, India faces a setback this year as Shooting -- where India boasted of multiple medal contenders at the Games -- has not been included in the final roster.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:44 AM
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 1 Live Updates: India included in Group A in Women's T20
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team faces a tough test in its opener on Day 1, as it takes on favourites Australia. India are placed in Group A with the other two teams being Barbados and Pakistan.
India face arch-rivals Pakistan on July 31.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:39 AM
CWG 2022 Live Updates: Cricket returns to Commonwealth Games
Cricket makes only its second appearance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, with women's event featuring for the first time. The only time cricket was included in the CWG roster was in 1998, when South Africa men's team won the gold medal, beating Australia in the final.
The Indian women's team will be in action on the opening day.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:35 AM
CWG 2022 Live: India's first event on Day 1
The Lawn Bowls event will kickstart India's campaign at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Day 1, as India men's team takes on New Zealand in the Men's Triples Sectional Play - Section A, Round 1. Tania Choudhury will also feature at the same time in the Women's Singles Sectional Play Round 1 event.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 11:30 AM
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live, Day 1: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2022! It's an action-packed opening day for India with Indian women's cricket and hockey teams beginning their campaigns against Australia and Ghana respectively. The paddlers will also be in action in the men's and women's events, while India meet Pakistan in the badminton mixed doubles. Will India have a positive start on Day 1 at the CWG? Stay tuned to find out!