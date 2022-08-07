Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 10: Hockey team takes on NZ for bronze, Harmanpreet and co in final; boxers chase gold

CWG 2022 Live Day 10: After adding 14 medals on the previous day, India look to increase the count on Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games. The Indian contingent eyes medals in sporting events such as cricket, boxing, table tennis and athletics. The women's cricket team eyes gold, having confirmed a medal for the nation by qualifying for the finals of the tournament. They take on Australia in the final. The women's hockey team also eyes podium finish as they take on New Zealand in the bronze medal match. Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ghanghas and Amit Panghal will play for gold in boxing. In badminton, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth look to inch closer to the yellow metal. Sharath Kamal headlines table tennis action as the veteran takes on Paul Drinkhall in the men's singles semi-final. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will be up against Liam Pitchford in the other semi-final, while Sreeja Akula will play the bronze medal match against Yangzi Liu.