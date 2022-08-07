Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 10: Hockey team takes on NZ for bronze, Harmanpreet and co in final; boxers chase gold
- CWG 2022 Live Day 10: Women's cricket team takes on Australia in the final. Amit Panghal, Nikhat Zareen and Nitu Ghanghas eye gold while women's hockey team plays bronze medal match. India aims more medals in cricket, hockey, boxing, table tennis and athletics.
CWG 2022 Live Day 10: After adding 14 medals on the previous day, India look to increase the count on Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games. The Indian contingent eyes medals in sporting events such as cricket, boxing, table tennis and athletics. The women's cricket team eyes gold, having confirmed a medal for the nation by qualifying for the finals of the tournament. They take on Australia in the final. The women's hockey team also eyes podium finish as they take on New Zealand in the bronze medal match. Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ghanghas and Amit Panghal will play for gold in boxing. In badminton, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth look to inch closer to the yellow metal. Sharath Kamal headlines table tennis action as the veteran takes on Paul Drinkhall in the men's singles semi-final. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will be up against Liam Pitchford in the other semi-final, while Sreeja Akula will play the bronze medal match against Yangzi Liu.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Aug 07, 2022 01:21 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hockey - India women in action in bronze medal match
The bronze medal match will get underway shortly at 1:30pm… stay tuned for Live updates!
India's Playing XI: Savita (GK, C), Grace, Gurjit, Udita, Sushila, Jyoti, Salima, Sharmila, Neha, Navneet, Vandana
-
Aug 07, 2022 01:11 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hockey - Women's hockey team takes on New Zealand
The women's hockey team lost to Australia in the semifinal that was a stopwatch controversy in the shoot-out.
Australia's Rosie Malone missed her shot but to the dismay of the Indian team and fans, the forward was given a second chance as a technical official, B Morgan of England, had failed to start the clock on time.
Indians will be looking to play with a different mindset today and finish the tournament with a bronze.
-
Aug 07, 2022 12:55 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Table Tennis - Spotlight on Sharath Kamal
In table tennis, Sreeja Akula will play her bronze medal match in women's singles. Achanta Sharath Kamal will chase gold alongside G Sathiyan, who will compete in men's doubles final. Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan will also be seen in men's singles semi-finals, and it could be an all-Indian final if both advance further.
-
Aug 07, 2022 12:40 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Athletics - India looks to add to medal count
In athletics, Avinash Sable won a historic silver medal in the men's 3000m steeplechase at the CWG while Priyanka Goswami won silver and created history by winning the first-ever medal by an Indian woman in the 10km race walk.
The spotlight today will be on Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani, Rohit Yadav and DP Manu in the javelin throw finals. Amit, Sandeep Kumar will compete in Men’s 10,000m Race Walk Final.
-
Aug 07, 2022 12:31 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hockey - Women's team chases bronze
The Indian women's hockey team looks to put behind the stopwatch controversy and claim bronze at the 2022 Games. They take on New Zealand for a podium finish.
We are about an hour away from the match. Stay tuned for Live updates!
-
Aug 07, 2022 12:23 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Boxing - All eyes on Panghal, Nitu, Zareen
Boxing also saw Indians sealing medals. Amit Panghal, Sagar Ahlawat, Nitu Ghangas and boxing champion Nikhat Zareen confirmed either a silver or a gold for India, while Jasmine Lamboria (bronze), Muhammad Hussamuddin (bronze), Rohit Tokas (bronze) walked away with medals.
The boxing contingent will eye the yellow metal today, with Panghal, Nitu, Sagar and Zareen in action.
-
Aug 07, 2022 12:21 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Recap of previous day
Wrestlers ruled the previous day. The Indian wrestling contingent captured every medal that was there to grab. Ravi Dahiya, Naveen, Deepak Nehra, Pooja Gehlot, Pooja Sihag and Vinesh Phogat won all the medals on the second and final day of the wrestling competition.
India has won 36 medals so far, which includes 12 gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze medals.
-
Aug 07, 2022 12:17 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2022! It's an action-packed 10th day where India eye more success after claiming 14 medals on the previous day.
India eyes a number of medals in various sporting events such as cricket, boxing, table tennis and athletics.
CWG 2022 Badminton Live Score: Sindhu, Srikanth lead India's push for medals
- Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Semifinal Live Score: PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will lead India's lineup of badminton stars as they look to add to the country's medal tally. Follow live score and updates of the CWG badminton semi-finals here.
CWG 2022: At 72 , Scotland's para athlete wins gold in women's pairs lawn bowls
India vs New Zealand Live Score, CWG: Savita-led IND W face NZ W in bronze match
- India vs New Zealand Commonwealth Games 2022 Women's Hockey Live Score: Focus will be on Savita Punia, Gurjit Kaur as India face New Zealand at CWG 2022, in Birmingham. Follow Live Women’s Hockey Score and Updates of IND W vs NZ W CWG bronze medal playoff match here.
India vs Australia CWG 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch final
- India Women vs Australia Women's Cricket Final Live Streaming Commonwealth Games 2022: Catch here live streaming and when and where to watch details of the CWG 2022 women's cricket final between India vs Australia.
India vs New Zealand Live Streaming CWG 2022: When and where to watch IND vs NZ
- India face New Zealand in the women's hockey bronze medal match of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Sunday.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 India Full Schedule: What is IND's schedule today
- Commonwealth Games 2022 India Full Schedule: Here is India's full schedule on Day 10 of the CWG in Birmingham.
India women find a new T20 level, enter CWG final
- Smriti Mandhana’s 61 set up a solid score and then Sneh Rana defended 14 runs bowling the final over to beat England by four runs. They face winners of the Australia v New Zealand second semi.
Avinash Sable storms a Kenyan bastion; Priyanka walks away with silver
- His 3000m steeplechase silver broke a Kenyan 1-2-3 routine going back to the 1998 Kuala Lumpur CWG; Priyanka Goswami broke the national mark to come second in 10km race walk.
Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya do the expected
- The duo were huge favourites coming into the event and they did not disappoint.
India beat SA to enter CWG men’s hockey final
- India beat a battling South Africa 3-2; Indian women will face New Zealand in the bronze playoff after heartbreak in the semi-final shootout loss against Australia.
Pooja, Gehlot, Nehra win bronze as India sweep all wrestling events at CWG 2022
- On the second and final day of the wrestling, India six golds, 1 silver and five bronze medals, three of which were secured by Pooja Sihag, Pooja Gehlot and Deepak Nehra.
Naveen wins gold in 74kg to extend India's medal streak in wrestling at CWG 2022
- Naveen increased India's medal count in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday when he won a gold in the men's 74kg freestyle final. Naveen defeated Muhammad Sharif Tahir of Pakistan to notch up his fourth win of the day and ensured his maiden CWG medal.
Sreeja nearly shocks world No.16; makes mixed final
- Loses 3-4 in singles semi-final then teams with Sharath Kamal to assure medal.
Ravi Dahiya wins gold in first CWG attempt, Indian wrestlers continue to rule
- The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist beat Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson in the final to finish on top of the podium. This was Dahiya's maiden CWG medal in first attempt after he had missed the Games in Gold Coast four years ago due to an injury.
India vs South Africa Highlights, CWG: IND beat SA 3-2 to reach final
- India vs South Africa Commonwealth Games 2022 Highlights: India defeated South Africa in their men’s hockey semi-final fixture at CWG 2022. Follow IND vs SA Men’s Hockey CWG Semifinal Highlights from Birmingham here.