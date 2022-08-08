Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 11: PV Sindhu plays gold medal match; Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag in action soon

CWG 2022 Live Day 11: India look to end the campaign on a positive note and grab a few more gold medals on the concluding day of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen would play their respective gold medal matches in the singles badminton event. Sindhu will take on world No. 13 Michelle Li of Canada in the final, while Lakshya Sen will face Malaysian shuttler Tze Yong NG. Sindhu, who has a silver and a bronze from the 2018 and 2014 editions, defeated Singapore's Yeo Jia Min to reach her second successive final. Lakshya, making his CWG debut, beat Jia Heng Teh in three games to enter the final. In the men's hockey team India is eyeing a win against Australia to capture gold, while Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal will also play his gold medal match. The 40-year-old plays the summit clash for the first time since his gold medal-winning campaign in Melbourne back in 2006.