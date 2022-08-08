Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 11: PV Sindhu plays gold medal match; Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag in action soon
CWG 2022 Live Day 11: India look to end the campaign on a positive note and grab a few more gold medals on the concluding day of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen would play their respective gold medal matches in the singles badminton event. Sindhu will take on world No. 13 Michelle Li of Canada in the final, while Lakshya Sen will face Malaysian shuttler Tze Yong NG. Sindhu, who has a silver and a bronze from the 2018 and 2014 editions, defeated Singapore's Yeo Jia Min to reach her second successive final. Lakshya, making his CWG debut, beat Jia Heng Teh in three games to enter the final. In the men's hockey team India is eyeing a win against Australia to capture gold, while Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal will also play his gold medal match. The 40-year-old plays the summit clash for the first time since his gold medal-winning campaign in Melbourne back in 2006.
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 08, 2022 01:54 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Badminton - PV Sindhu takes court
Terry Hee and Jessica Tan claimed mixed doubles gold and the medal ceremony has just concluded. Sindhu takes the court for the warm-up... stay tuned for Live updates!
Aug 08, 2022 01:51 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Hockey - Vivek Sagar to miss final against Australia
Midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad will not be available to play today's final against Australia. "He has picked up a minor knee injury and has been advised rest," says a statement from Hockey India.
The Indian men's team will be playing with 17 members today.
Aug 08, 2022 01:41 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Badminton - PV Sindhu's impressive run
Sindhu confirmed another medal for her country by defeating Singapore's Yeo Jin Min in the semifinal. Her Singapore opponent was giving her good competition.
Sindhu kept going and held her nerves to win the first game by 21-19. Sindhu then carried this momentum in the second game to win it 21-17. The Indian has dropped just one game in the lead-up to the women's singles final.
Aug 08, 2022 01:31 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Table Tennis - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran plays bronze medal match
Indian men's doubles duo of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran bagged the silver medal in the men's doubles final on Sunday.
While Sharath Kamal eyes gold in the singles event, his doubles partner Gnanasekaran will play the bronze medal match against Paul Drinkhall of England. The bronze medal match starts at 3:35 pm.
Aug 08, 2022 01:27 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Badminton - Chirag/Satwik in men's doubles final
While Sindhu and Lakshya will be in action in their gold medal games, Chirag/Satwik pair take on Sean Vendy and Ben Lane in the men's doubles final. The event starts at 3:00 pm.
Aug 08, 2022 01:23 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Badminton - PV Sindhu takes on Michelle Li
PV Sindhu is up against Canada's Michelle Li to begin Day 11. India eyeing more gold medals on the concluding day... stay tuned for Live updates.
Aug 08, 2022 01:09 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Badminton - Lakshya Sen looking for gold on Games debut
After Sindhu, Lakshya Sen looks to make history on his Games debut. The Indian was stretched by his Singaporean opponent in the semi-finals. Yeo Jia Min made the Indian work hard for every point.
"I didn't get in the rhythm in the second but I managed to pull it off in the end. The crowd support also helped a lot in the first game," said Sen. "It was a tough game today. I have played him before, so I was expecting a good, fast-paced match.
Sen takes on Tze Yong Ng, who entered the final with a win over India's Kidambi Srikanth.
Aug 08, 2022 01:00 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Badminton - PV Sindhu in focus
PV Sindhu kicks off today's action with her women's singles gold medal match against Canada’s Michelle Li. The Indian leads 8-2 against Li in the H2H record. But the Canadian's last two victories have come in the last two matches .
Aug 08, 2022 12:50 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates: India's medal count
India have had an unprecedented medal rush in the last two days, with wrestlers and boxers putting up an incredible show at the quadrennial event. As many as 5 gold medals are up for grabs today!
India so far have won 55 medals, including 18 gold medals at 2022 Games
Aug 08, 2022 12:47 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hockey - India chase maiden gold
Men's hockey team looks to end Australia's dominance at the Games as they chase maiden gold at the showpiece.
India has never won a gold in the six editions of CWG. Two silver medals in 2010 and 2014 editions is the best they could achieve since hockey was introduced in the Games in 1998. Australia, on the other hand, have won all six golds till date.
Aug 08, 2022 12:34 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Table Tennis - Sharath Kamal looks to end drought
Sharath Kamal, who won a bronze medal in the last edition in Gold Coast, defeated home country's Paul Drinkhall 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8 to reach his second CWG final. The 40-year-old paddler is just one win away from ending his 16-year drought for CWG gold.
Aug 08, 2022 12:32 PM IST
CWG 2022 Live: Table Tennis - Achanta Sharath Kamal eyes gold
Achanta Sharath Kamal continued his stellar run at the Games as he won gold in mixed doubles category along with Sreeja Akula. Another racquet sports medal came in squash, with the mixed pair of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal winning a bronze medal.
Achanta will look to end his impressive campaign on a positive note. He will take on Liam Pitchford of England. He plays the summit clash for the first time since his gold medal-winning campaign in Melbourne in 2006.
Aug 08, 2022 12:29 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Athletics, cricket team bring laurels
The athletics contingent also shone on the tenth day of the competition. Annu Rani (bronze in javelin throw), Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker (gold and silver in men's triple jump), Sandeep Kumar (bronze in men's 10000 m race walk) brought laurels for the country.
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team also did a commendable job, though had to settle for a silver medal after a nine-run loss to mighty Australia.
Aug 08, 2022 12:27 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Recap of previous day
India started off the previous day with a bronze medal in women's hockey after a thrilling win in the penalty shootout over New Zealand. Boxers then left a mark with Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas and Nikhat Zareen winning gold in their respective weight categories.
A silver medal came in table tennis as well. The duo of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran captured that in the men's singles finals.
Aug 08, 2022 12:22 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2022! India look to add some more gold medals in the finals and cap off their campaign on a positive note.
PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen play their respective gold medal matches in the singles badminton event, while the men's hockey team India eyes for a win against Australia to claim gold. Table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal plays his gold medal match. Stay tuned for Live updates!
