Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 9: Vinesh, Ravi chase wrestling gold; cricket, hockey teams look to confirm medal
Live

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 9: Vinesh, Ravi chase wrestling gold; cricket, hockey teams look to confirm medal

  • CWG 2022 Live Day 9: Top wrestlers will be in focus again as India look for more medals in the sport. The nation looks forward to progressing further in the knockout stages in sports like cricket, badminton, hockey, and table tennis.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live&nbsp;
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live 
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 02:34 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

CWG 2022 Live Day 9: The spotlight will be on wrestlers once again as India look for more medals in the sport. Wrestling action headlines an action-packed day with Pooja Gehlot, Naveen, Pooja Sihag, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Nehra competing in their respective matches. Sihag, Dahiya and Nehra will be playing in the quarterfinals. Achanta Sharath Kamal will be playing in his quarterfinal match in the Table Tennis singles event, while Poonam Sharma, Sharmila and Santosh will be participating for India in Shot Put finals. Sathiya Gnanasekaran and Sanil Shetty will also be playing their respective quarterfinals in men's singles. Avinash Sable will be participating in the men's 3000 m steeplechase final. At the same time, Badminton star PV Sindhu will be playing in her women's singles quarterfinals. Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen will be fighting in her Over 48-50 kg semis against Savannah Stubley, while the men's hockey team plays its semifinal from 10:30 PM onwards against South Africa. The Indian women's cricket team will be eyeing to confirm a medal during the semi-final against England.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 06, 2022 02:34 PM IST

    CWG 2022 Live Updates: Table Tennis - Achanta Sharath Kamal in action shortly

    Achanta Sharath Kamal in action shortly as he competes in his quarterfinal match in men's singles table tennis.

  • Aug 06, 2022 02:24 PM IST

    CWG 2022 Live: Table Tennis - Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison advance further

    Good start to the day! Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison also enter the quarters with a straight-game win over Chloe Zhang and Lara Whitton. The Indian pair wins 11-7, 11-4, 11-3.

  • Aug 06, 2022 02:22 PM IST

    Commonwealth Games 2022: Cricket - India look to confirm medal

    Indian women's cricket team will be eyeing to confirm a medal during the semi-final against England. Toss coming up at 3:00 pm... stay tuned for Live updates!

  • Aug 06, 2022 02:19 PM IST

    CWG 2022 Live: Table Tennis - Manika Batra, Diya Chitale into quarters

    Batra and Chitale cruise to the quarterfinals! The Indian pair wasn't tested against Oumehani Hosenally and Nandashwaree Jalim. Manika Batra and Diya Chitale win 11-5, 11-5, 11-3 against the Mauritius duo.

  • Aug 06, 2022 02:11 PM IST

    CWG 2022 Live: Table Tennis - Women's Doubles 

    The women’s doubles pairs of Sreeja Akula & Reeth Tennison and Manika Batra & Divya Chitale are in action in their respective Round of 16 matches.

  • Aug 06, 2022 02:05 PM IST

    CWG 2022 Live: Wrestling bouts to begin shortly

    Wrestling action begins at 3:00 pm, with Ravi Dahiya and Vinesh Phogat in focus. Indian grapplers have put up an incredible show in the tournament, with six medals being claimed on Friday.

  • Aug 06, 2022 01:59 PM IST

    Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Boxing - Nitu Ghanghas up against Priyanka Dhillon

    In Boxing, Nitu Ghanghas will be fighting in her Over 45 kg to 48 kg semis against Priyanka Dhillon of Canada.

  • Aug 06, 2022 01:57 PM IST

    Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Athletics - Racewalkers in action

    Women's 10km walk final will take place in which Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami will be participating. The event starts at 3:00 pm.

  • Aug 06, 2022 01:56 PM IST

    CWG 2022 Live: Athletics - Poonam Sharma, Sharmila and Santosh in Shot Put Finals

    The action shifts to Athletics from 2:50 pm, with Poonam Sharma, Sharmila and Santosh participating in the women's F55- 57 Shot Put Finals.

  • Aug 06, 2022 01:55 PM IST

    Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Table Tennis - Sharath Kamal in action 

    In table tennis singles, ace paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal will be playing in his quarterfinal match from 2:40 pm onwards. The veteran will look for more success at the 2022 Games, having already claimed gold in the men's team event.

  • Aug 06, 2022 01:53 PM IST

    CWG 2022 Live Score: Table Tennis - Paddlers begin India's day

    The Indian doubles teams of Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison and Manika Batra and Diya Chatale will be playing their table tennis Round of 16 match to start off the action for the day.

  • Aug 06, 2022 01:41 PM IST

    CWG 2022 Live Score: Wrestling - Focus on Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat

    India won six medals in wrestling on Friday - three golds, one silver and two bronze. The spotlight today will be on Ravi Dahiya and Vinesh Phogat as the nation expects more success in the sport.

    Pooja Gehlot, Naveen, Pooja Sihag, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Nehra in action in their matches today. Sihag, Dahiya and Nehra will be playing in the quarterfinals of their respective categories.

  • Aug 06, 2022 01:39 PM IST

    CWG 2022 Live Updates Wrestling - Indian wrestlers taste gold

    The previous day was a spectacular one for India, with a medal rush in wrestling. Bajrang Punia successfully defended his title and won his second successive gold medal at the Games, while Deepak Punia bagged his maiden medal in CWG and claimed gold.

    Sakshi Malik also returned to her best and claimed gold to add more to India's tally, and Anshu Malik clinched silver after losing her final bout.

  • Aug 06, 2022 01:35 PM IST

    Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2022! It's an action-packed ninth day for India with Indian women's cricket and hockey teams looking to enter the finals, while wrestlers look for more yellow metal at the event.

    India will be looking forward to progressing further in the knockout stages in sports like badminton and table tennis as well. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india at cwg commonwealth games

India vs England Live Score, CWG: IND W face ENG W in mega-CWG semi-final clash

commonwealth games
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 02:29 PM IST
  • India vs England Live Score Women's Cricket Semi-final Commonwealth Games 2022 Match Updates: India face England in the semi-final at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Follow Live Cricket Score and Match Updates of IND W vs ENG W CWG semi-final here.
IND W vs ENG W Live Score: India face England at the Commonwealth Games 2022.(AP)
IND W vs ENG W Live Score: India face England at the Commonwealth Games 2022.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

CWG 2022: 'We lost momentum after the clock howler' - India women's hockey coach

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:52 PM IST
The Hockeyroos set up the gold medal clash against England after a controversial 3-0 win over India on penalties on Friday.
India's Vandana Katariya, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's first goal&nbsp;(AP)
India's Vandana Katariya, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's first goal (AP)
PTI | , Birmingham
Close Story

India vs South Africa Live Streaming CWG 2022: When and where to watch

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 06, 2022 11:47 AM IST
India vs South Africa Men's Hockey Semi-final Live Streaming, CWG 2022 Live Telecast in India: Indian men's hockey team eye final berth as they take on South Africa in the last-four tie.
India vs South Africa Live Streaming CWG 2022(PTI)
India vs South Africa Live Streaming CWG 2022(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

CWG: Sehwag on hockey controversy - ‘Biasedness happened in cricket as well...’

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 06, 2022 11:27 AM IST
  • The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has apologised for the episode, saying it would "thoroughly review" the clock incident.
Virender Sehwag reacts to clock controversy in India women team's hockey semi-final(Getty Images | Twitter)
Virender Sehwag reacts to clock controversy in India women team's hockey semi-final(Getty Images | Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

India vs England Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 06, 2022 10:52 AM IST
  • India Women vs England Women's Cricket Semi Final Live Streaming Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian women's cricket team looks to confirm a medal in the semi-final against England. 
India vs England Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming(PTI)
India vs England Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

‘Those people just don’t understand the game’: The Savita Punia save that wasn’t

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 06, 2022 09:35 AM IST
  • A glaring miscommunication between match officials leaves battling India women gutted after the controversial shootout loss to Australia in the Commonwealth Games semi-final.
The technical delegate on the sidelines (in blue, left) has her hand held up with players in position.
The technical delegate on the sidelines (in blue, left) has her hand held up with players in position.
ByRutvick Mehta, Birmingham
Close Story

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Day 9 telecast

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 06, 2022 08:41 AM IST
  • Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 9 Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch full coverage of all India matches at Birmingham CWG 2022.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Day 9 telecast(BCCI Women Twitter)
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Day 9 telecast(BCCI Women Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Watch: Controversy as Savita’s save ruled out in IND-AUS CWG hockey. Here’s why

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 06, 2022 08:31 AM IST
  • India will now play last edition's winners New Zealand in the bronze medal play-off on Sunday.
Savita Punia during the shoot-out
Savita Punia during the shoot-out
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 India Full Schedule: What is IND's schedule today?

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 06, 2022 07:11 AM IST
  • Commonwealth Games 2022 India Full Schedule: Here is India's full schedule on Day 9 of the CWG in Birmingham.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 India Full Schedule: What is IND's schedule today?
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 India Full Schedule: What is IND's schedule today?
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Heartbreak for India in CWG women's hockey, lose to Australia in shoot-out

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 06, 2022 03:16 AM IST
  • India will now take on New Zealand in the bronze medal match on Sunday.
Indian players react after their loss in the women's semifinal hockey match against Australia at the Commonwealth Games(AP)
Indian players react after their loss in the women's semifinal hockey match against Australia at the Commonwealth Games(AP)
PTI |
Close Story

PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen sail into quarterfinals in CWG 2022

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 06, 2022 01:15 AM IST
Sindhu, a silver medallist at the 2018 edition, expectedly faced no resistance from Uganda's Husina Kobugabe, winning 21-10 21-9 in her pre-quarterfinal match.
India's Venkata Sindhu Pusarla celebrates after winning the Badminton Women's Singles game against Uganda's Husina Kobugabe&nbsp;(AP)
India's Venkata Sindhu Pusarla celebrates after winning the Badminton Women's Singles game against Uganda's Husina Kobugabe (AP)
PTI |
Close Story

CWG 2022: India beat England to enter final of Lawn Bowls men's fours

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 06, 2022 01:10 AM IST
After the quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final to hand India a historic gold on Tuesday, it was the turn of men's team to follow their women counterparts.
Indian Lawn Bowls men's fours team(Twitter/SAI Media)
Indian Lawn Bowls men's fours team(Twitter/SAI Media)
PTI |
Close Story

CWG: Divya, Mohit win a bronze each, add to India's medal spree in wrestling

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:37 AM IST
  • Divya beat Tonga's Toger Lily Cocker Lemalie to claim the bronze medal in women's 68kg freestyle wrestling while Mohit won the bronze-medal face-off against Jamaica's Aaron Johnson in men's 125kg freestyle wrestling. The two bronze medals took India's tally to six in wrestling at CWG 2022.
Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal
Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Bajrang, Sakshi and Deepak claim CWG wrestling gold

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:11 AM IST
  • Anshu Malik took silver while Divya Kakran finished with a bronze at the Commonwealth Games wrestling in Birmingham.
Bajrang Punia(Team India Twitter)
Bajrang Punia(Team India Twitter)
ByRutvick Mehta, Birmingham
Close Story

Deepak Punia beats Pakistan's defending champion Inam to clinch CWG gold

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 05, 2022 11:39 PM IST
  • India's Deepak Punia beat 2018 gold medallist Muhammad Inam to secure a top podium finish in men's 86kg freestyle wrestling.
Deepak Punia competing in CWG 2022(PTI)
Deepak Punia competing in CWG 2022(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out