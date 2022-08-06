Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 9: Vinesh, Ravi chase wrestling gold; cricket, hockey teams look to confirm medal

CWG 2022 Live Day 9: The spotlight will be on wrestlers once again as India look for more medals in the sport. Wrestling action headlines an action-packed day with Pooja Gehlot, Naveen, Pooja Sihag, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Nehra competing in their respective matches. Sihag, Dahiya and Nehra will be playing in the quarterfinals. Achanta Sharath Kamal will be playing in his quarterfinal match in the Table Tennis singles event, while Poonam Sharma, Sharmila and Santosh will be participating for India in Shot Put finals. Sathiya Gnanasekaran and Sanil Shetty will also be playing their respective quarterfinals in men's singles. Avinash Sable will be participating in the men's 3000 m steeplechase final. At the same time, Badminton star PV Sindhu will be playing in her women's singles quarterfinals. Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen will be fighting in her Over 48-50 kg semis against Savannah Stubley, while the men's hockey team plays its semifinal from 10:30 PM onwards against South Africa. The Indian women's cricket team will be eyeing to confirm a medal during the semi-final against England.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON